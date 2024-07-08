Raila Odinga Explains Why He Wants To Become African Union Chair

Azimio la Umoja leader Raila Odinga on Sunday came out to explain his interest in becoming the next African Union Commission Chairperson.

Speaking during the East African Community ministers meeting, Raila said he is first an African and has had experience in leadership and his quest for peace and stability in Africa.

“Why do I want to become the Chair of the AU? One is because I’m an African and secondly, I think based on my experience over the years I have the ability to go to this institution and transform it,” said Odinga.

The former Prime Minister went ahead to say it was time for the African continent to rise and stand against other continents in the world.

“I am delighted to have been invited to the EAC Council of Ministers retreat to speak to my candidature of the AUC. It is time the African Lion roared loudly across the world. We must use our immense natural resources and youth to provide economic gains for all,” Raila remarked.

The ODM boss is seeking to take over from Moussa Faki Mahamat, who is serving in his second and last term as the AUC chairman.

Faki was first elected in 2017 and was re-elected in February 2021. The term of office is 4 years and can only be renewed once. The election of the next Chairperson will take place during an AU Summit in 2025.

Raila through the support of the Kenyan government has secured backing from a number of African Heads of State ahead of the elections.

The opposition leader so far has competition from Somalia and Djibouti who have fronted candidates for the top AU job.

