Raila Odinga Questions Supreme Court’s Decision to Slash Chebukati’s Powers 

Azimio la Umoja Leader Raila Odinga.

Azimio la Umoja captain Raila Odinga has questioned the Supreme Court’s recommendation of limiting the powers of the IEBC chairperson. 

In a letter dated September 29, Raila Odinga, questioned why the seven-judge bench led by Chief Justice Martha Koome ruled that the chairperson lacks the authority to verify and declare election results, but did not find his declaration of William Ruto as President-elect to be invalid.

“The SC proceeded to emphasize that “The Chairperson does not have executive, special or extraordinary powers with regard to the tallying or verification of results. The evidence before the court was clear that the Commission had split into 4-3 with the majority rejecting the Presidential Result. ” 

“The Court finds, like it had to, that there was a boardroom rupture and that the Commission has to act in unison, but curiously says there is no evidence of a violation of the Constitution. Indeed, the Court dismisses its own holding about all the members of the Commission being involved by calling the happening at IEBC as “quorum antics” the letter read. 

Raila questioned if the Koome-led panel would carry out its duties using its initial judgment dismissing the petition.

“We wonder whether the Supreme Court itself would view a 3-4 ruling with a majority of Judges in dissent as the Judgment of the court,” Raila posed. 

The former Prime Minister reiterated his earlier sentiments that the IEBC system was hacked and the results manipulated in favour of President William Ruto.

” The Court ran away from or totally ignored the evidence presented by the Petitioners that the logs presented by IEBC during scrutiny showed at least four (4) foreigners operating on the IEBC system and deleting and uploading files.

“Shockingly, when the Petitioners filed their own findings on the scrutiny demanded by court, the Judges threw it out. They did not want to see the evidence” the letter added. 

