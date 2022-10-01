Raila Odinga Reveals Why He Accepted President Ruto’s Presidency After Supreme Court Verdict

Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Coalition captain Raila Odinga has opened up on why he accepted President Ruto’s win on the August 9 General elections which he had disputed at the Supreme Court.

While speaking during a thanksgiving service with his campaign team on Thursday September 29, the former Prime Minister stated that any wrong move from his camp would have caused chaos in the country.

The ODm leader gave an example of Ivory Coast which plunged into chaos in 2010 after the electoral agency announced the loser as the winner in the presidential election after differing with juniors.

“It happened one time in Cote d’Ivoire when the electoral commission was about to announce results and a member of the commission who acted on behalf of the sitting president stood up when the chairman was beginning to read the results and grabbed the paper from the chairman and tore it in full view of the international media and then they started to fight,” Raila recalled.

“Close to one million lives were lost. I was appointed by the African Union to go and mediate in that conflict,” he added.

Raila Odinga’s camp has however maintained that they won on August 9 despite the Supreme Court verdict going in favour of President William Ruto.

The Raila-led camp is planning to champion for reforms in IEBC with an aim of having transparency and credibility in the ,2027 general elections.

Among the things Azimio wants is IEBC to change from using an electronic voter register. The opposition camp wants employment of a full manual electoral system in the coming elections.

The Azimio camp also wants the Supreme Court to be reformed ahead of the 2027.

