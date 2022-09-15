Raila Odinga Threatens to Match 1 Million Kenyans to Supreme Court

Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Alliance leader Raila Odinga has senastionaly claimed that he will match 1 million Kenyans to the judiciary to demand justice.

Speaking on Thursday September 15 during the luncheon of Governor Abdulswamad Nassir at Sarova Whitesands in Mombasa, Raila stated that he is waiting for the full judgement to be released before he takes the next course of action.

“We want to wait and see what these details are going to be about,” Raila said.

Raila maintained claims that the August 9 general elections were interfered with by foreigners who manipulated the results to favour President William Ruto.

“Why should women, the elderly (and) the disabled queue for so many hours to cast their votes when at the end of the day it is a mercenary from Venezuela called Mr. Jose Camargo who eventually decides who becomes the president of this country?”

The former Prime Minister also questioned how IEBC conducted the elections and transmitted the results.

“How is it possible that a device transmits results from Mt Elgon and eight minutes later it transmits results from Nyeri? Is that not dramatic? Shame on you Supreme Court,” he stated.

More to follow….