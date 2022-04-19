Connect with us

Politics

Raila Odinga to Tour US for 7 Days

Azimio La Umoja One Kenya presidential flag-bearer Raila Odinga is set to fly to the United States on Friday, April 22 for a seven-day tour.

According to Raila Odinga presidential campaign spokesperson Makau Mutua, the former premier is anticipated to endorse his presidential run, and the US is expected to mobilize behind him ahead of the August elections.

He would also reiterate his commitment to fostering friendly bilateral ties between Nairobi and Washington if he succeeds President Uhuru Kenyatta.

WhatsApp Image 2022 01 17 at 5.30.15 PM 1

Photo of ODM leader Raila Odinga while meeting governors in Naivasha. Image courtesy

According to media rports, Raila will begin his tour in Washington, DC, before making his way to San Francisco. The leader of the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) is expected to meet with US officials in the nation’s capital.

Raila will be accompanied by prominent Azimio members, including NARC-Kenya leader Martha Karua, former Aldai MP Sally Kosgey, Kakamega governor Wycliffe Oparanya, Kisii governor James Ongwae, and Homa Bay Senator Moses Kajwang.

Raila headache

Raila’s visit comes less than a month after he visited the United Kingdom, where he held media interviews and spoke with Kenyans living abroad.

The presidential contestant also has less than 9 days to name his running mate according to the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC). 

 

