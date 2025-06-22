Raila Odinga’s Statement After Attending the National Executive Retreat in Karen

ODM Party leader Raila Odinga on Friday graced the National Executive retreat convened by President William Ruto in Karen, Nairobi.

In a statement after attending the event where he gave a keynote speech, the former premier said his views are like any other Kenyan citizen who is watching the government struggle to deliver its campaign pledges.

“The views I share are those of a citizen who has watched from outside as the administration has struggled to deliver on its pledges.

“I believe strongly that no matter our disagreements, our visions and disappointments, we have to have a country first,” said Raila.

He noted that the national executive retreat was the first since the ODM and UDA signed an MOU to work together.

“This is the first retreat since the ODM and UDA signed an MOU that not only preserved the nation but also set out a broad agenda for the creation of a people-centered, proactive, inclusive and pragmatic service delivery,” Raila stated.

“This review also comes at a trying time for the country, emerging from those demanding better services and more say in government. The ferment is also driven by those who feel they have to be in power. Both categories are citizens of Kenya. They deserve a hearing.”

According to the ODM leader, the policy and performance review could lead to a better understanding and ownership of the government by the people.

Raila pointed out that government programs must never leave anyone or any region behind, regardless of how people voted in the last elections.

“Pursuing an inclusive development agenda is a strong basis for the peace and stability of the nation. The persistent question all government officers must always ask is, might we be leaving any part of Kenya behind as we implement programs?” he posed.

The former Prime Minister mentioned that the government has attempted to address the concerns that led to the anti-government protests last year in the 2025/26 budget.

However, he said the government must look into more avenues for more response for the burdens of the Kenyan people.

“This the government must do, not in order to be popular or to win the next election, but because it is the right thing to do.

“The government must make consistent efforts to make itself customer-friendly. Our population is getting increasingly young. But the public service is ageing,” Raila remarked.

Further, he said the National Executive and the County Governments must continue making the government lean, smart, transparent, efficient, easily navigable, and attuned to the thinking and methods of the young and restless customers.

“We have to do more in the field of governance. A core component of good governance is building robust national institutions, promoting the rule of law, strengthening the private sector, and protecting the independent media and civil society,” he added.

Additionally, Raila said the National Executive must invest in the management of our domestic financial resources.