Raila Slams Gachagua Over Criticizing Ruto Gov’t

ODM leader Raila Odinga on Wednesday night mocked former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua over his past assertion of keeping him out of State House.

Speaking during an Iftar dinner in Upper Hill, Nairobi, Odinga said he will not back down from his unity deal with President William Ruto.

“The step we have taken, we know it; the place we are heading, we know it… There are others telling us to go in a different direction. Yesterday, you were calling us hyenas, and today, we have suddenly become angels; how does someone go from being a hyena to an angel? We cannot be deceived, and we know where we are going,” said the ODM leader.

Raila went on to say he doesn’t wasn’t hypocrisy from Gachagua who previously planned to keep him away from State House.

“We are telling our people to stand firm, and we are confident that we will get there. However, we do not want hypocrisy from someone who was previously claiming that we had set traps… As the Swahili saying goes, ‘A rat trap catches both those inside and those outside’; now, those who set the traps have been caught in them,” Raila added.

At the same time, the former Prime Minister noted that Odinga Kenya was still at a crossroads in terms of free and fair elections.

“We still have a problem when it comes to elections. As Kenya, we are yet to reach the level of free and fair elections but that time will come. Until then, all of us must sacrifice. Where we are at the moment, it is not what we wanted but the country must go forward,” Raila remarked.

Also Read: Gachagua Blames Ruto Over Jesus Winner Ministry Chaos