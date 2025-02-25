Raila To Make Major Announcement Next Week Following His AUC loss

Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has announced he will address the nation next week to issue his next move following his loss in the Africa Union Chairmanship (AUC) elections in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

Speaking on Tuesday in Kisumu County, Raila said he will hold consultative meetings with locals ahead of his next week announcement.

Odinga said his consultative meetings would be held across the country, including the Western, Coast, Central, North Eastern, and even Rift Valley regions.

The former premier emphasized that the AU chapter is now behind him and that it is time to move forward.

“I will not confine myself to Nyanza alone. After this, I will visit other parts of Kenya,” said Odinga.

The ODM boss jetted into the country on Monday morning and later met with President William Ruto at the Mombasa State House, where the latter announced that his administration would work with Odinga to achieve the government’s development agenda.

“We close ranks and focus on what we can do for Kenya. The things that require our collective effort as an administration that is now broad-based there is every reason for us to accelerate the momentum for the delivery of the things that will transform the nation,” Ruto stated.

The Head of State also praised Odinga for his courage in the AUC race, claiming that Kenya had never fielded a more qualified candidate in a continental contest.

“I would like to thank my brothers and colleagues across Africa for their solidarity and support for Kenya and Raila Odinga,” said the President.

