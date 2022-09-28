Connect with us

Politics

Raila Wants Interpol to Investigate Lawyer Paul Gicheru’s Death 

Azimio la Umoja leader Raila Odinga has released a statement concerning the death of ICC suspect Lawyer Paul Gicheru. 

In the statement which was shared by his spokesperson Professor Makau Mutua, Raila described Paul Gicheru’s sudden death as mysterious and unexplained.

The former Prime Minister asked Interpol to jump into the matter and carry out investigations on what caused the death of the lawyer. 

“The pattern of mysterious and unexplained deaths, some of them gruesome and macabre, is extremely disturbing.

“To avoid cover up in Kenya, we call upon the international investigative agencies including  Interpol to lead the investigation,” read the statement in part.

Raila stated that Gicheru’s death had international ramifications because the ICC had detained him at the time of his death.

He added that Kenya should cooperate with investigations. 

“Kenya is a party to the ICC statute and should fully cooperate with the investigation,” Raila said.

Raila also expressed his condolences to the late lawyer’s family and friends, saying that a thorough and credible investigation would reveal the circumstances surrounding his death.

Gicheru was found dead on Monday September 26 night at his home in Karen.

“He had late lunch and felt unwell and went to bed but he did not wake up,” police said.

“His son too collapsed and was taken to Karen hospital in stable condition,” police added.

Gicheru family’s lawyer Senior Council John Khaminwa on Tuesday September 27 denied rumors that Givheru had died after being food poisoned .

However, he observed that in his final days, the ICC suspect appeared uneasy, stressed, and dejected.

Gicheru’s mother Josephine Wambui, has also denied any underlying medical issues, claiming his son was in good health.

However she asked Gicheru’s wife to come out and say what really happened before Gicheru’s death.

