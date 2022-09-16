Raila Wants to Force Himself into Ruto’s Government – Edward Kisiangani 

Political analyst Edward Kisiangani has claimed that Azimio la Umoja captain Raila Odinga is looking for a way to force himself into the Kenya Kwanza government.

Kisiangani was reacting to Raila Odinga’s statement on Thursday September 15 where he threatened to match 1 million Kenyans to the Judiciary to demand justice.

“He (Raila Odinga) is threatening a one million man march on the Judiciary to illegally force his way into government just like he did under the Kibaki and Uhuru regime,” Kisiang’ani said in a tweet.

The political commentator however stated that it will be difficult for Raila Odinga to be accommodated in the Kenya Kwanza government unlike past regimes of President Mwai Kibaki and Uhuru Kenyatta who agreed to work with him.

“Azimio leader Raila Odinga is at it again… it won’t work now! Ruto is neither Kibaki nor Uhuru,” Kisiangani opined.

Governance expert Barrack Muluka recently hinted that Raila Odinga was seeking to get a handshake with President William Ruto.

In the 2007 general election, Raila contested the Electoral Commission of Kenya (ECK) presidential results that declared the late President Mwai Kibaki the president; Raila was subsequently appointed Prime Minister following chaos that erupted leaving over 1000 people dead.

In the 2017 general election Raila again petitioned IEBC at the Supreme Court, which then nullified President Uhuru Kenyatta’s victory and ordered a repeat election.

The then-presidential candidate of NASA did not participate in the re-election and led protests against the IEBC until he was accommodated by the now-retired president, Uhuru Kenyatta in the March 2018 handshake at the steps of Harambee House.

The two became close and this resulted in the Uhuru Kenyatta – William Ruto fallout. In the August 9 general elections Uhuru campaigned for Raila but he lost to William Ruto.

Raila then moved to the Supreme Court but the case was unanimously rejected over lack of evidence.

