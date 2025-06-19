Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Politics

Raila’s Legacy on Trial: Accusations of Betrayal Mount Amidst Police Brutality Outcry

By

Published

Odinga's Silence Speaks Volumes As Betrayal Echoes in Ojwang's Death
Odinga's Silence Speaks Volumes As Betrayal Echoes in Ojwang's Death

A storm of controversy is brewing in Kenya as prominent political figures and human rights advocates question the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader Raila Odinga’s stance on escalating extrajudicial killings and police brutality.

At the heart of the debate is the tragic death of Albert Ojwang, a teacher and social media influencer, who died under mysterious circumstances in police custody. Critics, led by former Principal Secretary Irungu Nyakera, accuse Odinga of betraying his long-held legacy as a human rights defender by remaining conspicuously silent on these critical issues.

Nyakera, a former Murang’a gubernatorial candidate, has not minced words, publicly lambasting Odinga for what he perceives as a dangerous shift in character. “Bold Raila once called out rogue police for killing innocent children. Today, he is eating silently as a principal in this murderous regime,” Nyakera stated on his X page, drawing a stark contrast between Odinga’s past activism and his current perceived inaction.

This accusation stems from Odinga’s recent political alignment with the Kenya Kwanza government, a “broad-based agreement” that critics argue has muted his once-fiery voice against state excesses.

Since August 8th 2017, more than 215 people have lost their lives at the hands of the Kenya Police

Since August 8th 2017, more than 215 people have lost their lives at the hands of the Kenya Police

The outrage is amplified by the suspicious circumstances surrounding Ojwang’s death, with preliminary reports suggesting torture. This incident has ignited national anger and demands for accountability from civil rights groups, Ojwang’s family, and friends.

Nyakera contends that Odinga’s silence reflects a leader who has lost touch with the very people he once championed, accusing him of actively stifling voices within his own camp, such as Homa Bay Governor Gladys Wanga, who have dared to speak out against the brutality. Wanga, indeed, has publicly condemned the rise of police violence, particularly in informal settlements, citing Ojwang’s death as a “tipping point” and demanding urgent legal action against perpetrators.

While Odinga has not been entirely silent, issuing statements describing Ojwang’s death as part of a “disturbing pattern” and warning of eroded public trust, critics deem his remarks “lukewarm at best.” They argue that his current condemnations lack the passion, urgency, and calls for mass action that once defined his leadership style.

This perceived softening of his stance, particularly since his agreement with the Kenya Kwanza government, has led many young Kenyans, especially from Generation Z, to feel a sense of betrayal.

Dr. Seth Wetoyi Adams, among others, posits that Odinga’s political shift represents a betrayal of the truth and a compromise of his integrity. Adams suggests that Odinga, once a symbol of resistance against authoritarianism, has now aligned himself with a system that “routinely subverts the constitution, undermines institutions, and punishes dissent.”This alliance, critics argue, has transformed the “freedom fighter” into a “deal-maker,” and the “opposition voice” into an “echo,” prioritizing “transactional politics” over justice and accountability.

Despite the mounting criticism, Odinga has dismissed claims of betrayal, asserting that his handshake with President William Ruto is not a negative development and serves to provide direction for his supporters. He maintains confidence in his path, stating he knows “where he has come from, where he stands, and where he is headed.”

However, the ongoing internal turmoil within the ODM party, with factions either opposing or supporting the truce, underlines the deep divisions and concerns within his political base regarding his current trajectory.

The unfolding events highlight a critical juncture for Kenya, as the nation grapples with questions of justice, accountability, and the future of its policing. The perceived shift in Raila Odinga’s political strategy and his response to the escalating human rights concerns will undoubtedly shape his legacy and the political landscape for years to come.

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:, , , ,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
kdfarmy kdfarmy

News

REVEALED: The Exact KDF And Army Officers Salaries In Kenya In 2020

(KDRTV) – As a member of the commonwealth nations, Kenya has an almost identical military structure to that of the British Army. Today we...

September 6, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021