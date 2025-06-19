Raila’s Legacy on Trial: Accusations of Betrayal Mount Amidst Police Brutality Outcry

A storm of controversy is brewing in Kenya as prominent political figures and human rights advocates question the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader Raila Odinga’s stance on escalating extrajudicial killings and police brutality.

At the heart of the debate is the tragic death of Albert Ojwang, a teacher and social media influencer, who died under mysterious circumstances in police custody. Critics, led by former Principal Secretary Irungu Nyakera, accuse Odinga of betraying his long-held legacy as a human rights defender by remaining conspicuously silent on these critical issues.

Nyakera, a former Murang’a gubernatorial candidate, has not minced words, publicly lambasting Odinga for what he perceives as a dangerous shift in character. “Bold Raila once called out rogue police for killing innocent children. Today, he is eating silently as a principal in this murderous regime,” Nyakera stated on his X page, drawing a stark contrast between Odinga’s past activism and his current perceived inaction.

This accusation stems from Odinga’s recent political alignment with the Kenya Kwanza government, a “broad-based agreement” that critics argue has muted his once-fiery voice against state excesses.

The outrage is amplified by the suspicious circumstances surrounding Ojwang’s death, with preliminary reports suggesting torture. This incident has ignited national anger and demands for accountability from civil rights groups, Ojwang’s family, and friends.

Nyakera contends that Odinga’s silence reflects a leader who has lost touch with the very people he once championed, accusing him of actively stifling voices within his own camp, such as Homa Bay Governor Gladys Wanga, who have dared to speak out against the brutality. Wanga, indeed, has publicly condemned the rise of police violence, particularly in informal settlements, citing Ojwang’s death as a “tipping point” and demanding urgent legal action against perpetrators.

While Odinga has not been entirely silent, issuing statements describing Ojwang’s death as part of a “disturbing pattern” and warning of eroded public trust, critics deem his remarks “lukewarm at best.” They argue that his current condemnations lack the passion, urgency, and calls for mass action that once defined his leadership style.

This perceived softening of his stance, particularly since his agreement with the Kenya Kwanza government, has led many young Kenyans, especially from Generation Z, to feel a sense of betrayal.

Dr. Seth Wetoyi Adams, among others, posits that Odinga’s political shift represents a betrayal of the truth and a compromise of his integrity. Adams suggests that Odinga, once a symbol of resistance against authoritarianism, has now aligned himself with a system that “routinely subverts the constitution, undermines institutions, and punishes dissent.”This alliance, critics argue, has transformed the “freedom fighter” into a “deal-maker,” and the “opposition voice” into an “echo,” prioritizing “transactional politics” over justice and accountability.

Despite the mounting criticism, Odinga has dismissed claims of betrayal, asserting that his handshake with President William Ruto is not a negative development and serves to provide direction for his supporters. He maintains confidence in his path, stating he knows “where he has come from, where he stands, and where he is headed.”

However, the ongoing internal turmoil within the ODM party, with factions either opposing or supporting the truce, underlines the deep divisions and concerns within his political base regarding his current trajectory.

The unfolding events highlight a critical juncture for Kenya, as the nation grapples with questions of justice, accountability, and the future of its policing. The perceived shift in Raila Odinga’s political strategy and his response to the escalating human rights concerns will undoubtedly shape his legacy and the political landscape for years to come.