Raila’s Potential Alliance with Ruto for 2027?

KDRTV News – Nairobi: Opposition chief Raila Odinga has stimulated intense debate across Kenya after hinting he may back President William Ruto in the 2027 general election. During their joint tour of Kisumu on Thursday May 29, the former Prime Minister and the President stood side by side, launched government projects, and called for national unity – a scene unimaginable just a year ago.

Raila, who donated five acres of private land to support Ruto’s affordable housing program, signaled what many interpreted as a potential endorsement of the current administration. “We have said we want to change the lives of our people. We cannot wait for another government. The current government must deliver now. Should I keep going or not?” he asked a cheering crowd – an ambiguous but powerful statement that has ignited opinion.

Traditionally a fierce critic of Ruto and his policies, Raila’s recent remarks suggest a strategic shift – possibly aimed at calming Kenya’s turbulent political waters, unifying ethnic divides, and addressing mounting economic pressures. Political analysts believe this could be part of a larger plan to reposition himself as a statesman willing to put national interest over personal rivalry.

President Ruto, meanwhile, remains confident about his chances in 2027. Addressing residents in Kisumu, he dismissed the opposition as lacking a clear agenda. “They only know how to insult and divide. We’ll beat them early in the morning,” he declared.



As the President prepares for a re-election bid, his most prominent rivals include Kalonzo Musyoka, Martha Karua, Fred Matiang’i, and former DP Rigathi Gachagua – who was recently ousted from UDA and has since formed the Democracy for Citizens Party (DCP).

The prospect of a Raila-Ruto political treaty is shaking up both camps and could reshape Kenya’s political chessboard. If the alliance materializes, it may redefine voting blocs, reconfigure party loyalties, and even tilt the 2027 outcome before campaigns officially begin.

Kenya’s political alliances are evolving rapidly. Whether Raila’s gesture is a genuine shift or calculated positioning, the ripple effects are already being felt nationwide.