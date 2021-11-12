Raila’s Thunderous Arrival In Kalonzo’s Rural Bedroom Brings Business To A Standstill

Azimio la Umoja. This is what is now pivoting at the country’s political peak sending shivers down the spines of Deputy President William Ruto’s Tangatanga camp. Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader Raila Odinga has officially embarked to the Charm Offensive while making crucial inroads in Wote, Makueni county.

The Azimio la Umoja partners are currently engaging thousands of delegates drawn from Makueni, Kitui and Machakos counties to absorb their ideas and seek appropriate solutions to the challenges facing small scale traders and local business owners at the height of uplifting the lives of underprivileged locals.

“I will sit with delegates from three counties (Makueni, Machakos and Kitui) and use the opportunity to get their ideas. I am looking for partners not followers” Raila said during an exclusive interview with a local radio station.

He also acknowledged the great bearable firm stands by famous Kamba leaders such as Paul Ngei, Muindi Mbingu among others who exuded great impact to the people of Ukambani by amplifying the economic model in the region.

“I want to tell Kamba community to stand firm. We have had strong leaders from Ukambani before, the likes of Muindi Mbingu, Paul Ngei who stood firm as heroes to defend the community. The Kamba people have space to bring change in this country and that is why I want to work with them” he added.

The former premier has already arrived in Wote to preside over love, peace and unity message through Azimio la Umoja. His arrival has shaken the political temperatures in the region as a stream of endless ululations painted the air with pro-ODM chants. Rail is expected to address Makueni locals at Wote market where he will also sell his agenda in the efforts of advancing his political network and support from Kalonzo Musyoka’s rural bedroom.