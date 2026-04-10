Raphael Tuju: I’d Like to Be Buried Within 48 Hours When I Die, I Do Not Want Any State Involvement

Former Cabinet Secretary Raphael Tuju has declared that he wants to be buried within 48 hours of his death, firmly rejecting any form of state involvement in his funeral.

Speaking during a press briefing on Friday at his rural home in Rarieda, Tuju said he had already communicated his final wishes to his family, emphasizing that his burial should remain strictly private – even if he dies in state custody.

“I’ve told my people very clearly that when I die, I want to be buried within 48 hours. I don’t want to see any state participating or being involved in my funeral,” Tuju stated.

The former Cabinet Secretary made the remarks amid escalating legal and political tensions surrounding his alleged abduction claims and an ongoing dispute over his Karen property. He recently appeared before the Kibera Law Courts, where he denied charges of providing false information to authorities.

Tuju also expressed concerns over his personal safety, claiming he is mentally prepared for any eventuality, including torture. “I have been very cheerful with my people, and I’m mentally ready for any of the torture that anyone may want to visit on me. Nobody lives here forever,” he said.

In a reflective tone, Tuju cited the swift burials of prominent figures to justify his position. “Raila died and within 72 hours he was buried. Ogolla also died and within 48 hours he was buried,” he remarked, underscoring his preference for a quick and dignified send-off.

Beyond his burial wishes, Tuju alleged that he was assaulted after presenting himself to police, dismissing claims that he had gone into hiding. “I availed myself to the police station, and they assaulted me, put me in the cells, and later released me bond-free,” he claimed.

The former Rarieda MP further revealed that he has already identified two possible burial sites within his homestead, leaving the final decision to his family. He maintained that his stance is rooted in a desire for personal dignity and autonomy, distancing himself from the elaborate state funerals often accorded to senior public officials.

Tuju’s statements come at a time when state funerals in Kenya continue to attract significant public attention and resources, raising broader questions about the balance between public service recognition and individual wishes.

As investigations and legal proceedings continue, his remarks have added a deeply personal dimension to an already complex situation, placing his safety concerns and final wishes at the center of national conversation.