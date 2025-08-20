Raphael Tuju Quits Jubilee Party

Former Jubilee Secretary General Raphael Tuju has announced his resignation as a member of the Jubilee Party.

In a letter to former President Uhuru Kenyatta dated August 19, Tuju said he no longer saw value he could add to the former ruling party.

“I still look forward to working with you in the future. However, at the present time, I see no more value that I can add to the Jubilee Party.

“I therefore tender my resignation. Please accept my best wishes for your well-being and for the Party,” read the letter in part.

Tuju expressed gratitude to Uhuru for entrusting him with the powerful position of Secretary General between 2016 and 2022.

He described his appointment as a bold political step because he came from the Luo community while the party was anchored in the Kikuyu and Kalenjin communities.

“It was an exceptionally bold political step on your part to have entrusted this sensitive position to me as a person coming from the Luo tribe, while the anchor of the party was essentially the Kikuyu and Kalenjin tribes,” Tuju stated.

He also praised the former President for his move to have a handshake with Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) leader Raila Odinga in 2018.

Tuju noted that the handshake between Kenyatta and Odinga caused friction within Jubilee and strained his relationship with William Ruto, despite efforts to resolve the differences.

He pointed out that President William Ruto himself was forced into a handshake with Raila following the Gen Z protests of 2024.

“In the ever-evolving ironies of Kenyan politics, after the Gen-Z riots of 2024, President Ruto, now bearing the full responsibility of the weight of carrying the state, had to make compromises and do exactly what you had done in 2018: A handshake with Raila Odinga,” he stated.

Also Read: Fire Tuju And Murathe If You Want To Save Jubilee – Leaders Beg Uhuru