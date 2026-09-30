Relief for Sifuna As Tribunal Orders Registrar to reserve Linda Mwananchi Party Name

Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna has been handed a lifeline after the Political Parties Dispute Tribunal (PPDT) set aside the Registrar of Political Parties’ decision to decline to reserve the Linda Mwananchi Movement name.

In a ruling issued on Wednesday, September 30, the PPDT directed the ORPP to reserve the name within seven days.

The tribunal held that the ORPP made an error in reserving the name for the Liberty National Democratic Alliance (LINDA)party.

According to PPDT, the name Linda was no longer reserved and was available to any other body, as the 90-day window provided by law for name reservation had already lapsed.

“We find that the reservation made on 15 November 2024 lapsed and was extinguished by operation of the statute itself and no action can breathe life into it. The name became available for reservation by the Interested Party or by any other applicant,” the tribunal ruled.

The ORPP had blocked the Linda Mwananchi movement from reserving the name “LINDA” after finding that another party with the same initials was already registered.

However, Suba South Member of Parliament Caroli Omondi, Pauline Njoroge and Faith Odhiambo challenged the ORPP’s decision at the PPDT.

The ruling comes as Sifuna is preparing to launch a party which he will use to run for President in the 2027 General Election.

On Saturday, September 26, Sifuna was named the Linda Mwananchi leader and presidential candidate in the next year’s election.

In a statement, the movement said its leadership had held a meeting and resolved to designate Sifuna as its leader and presidential flag bearer.

“Today, we met as the leadership of Linda Mwananchi and resolved to move forward together, united by a common purpose of answering the call of Kenyans seeking better governance and rescuing our country from the grave failures of the current administration.

“We further resolved that H.E. Edwin Watenya Sifuna is our leader and Presidential Candidate,” read the statement.