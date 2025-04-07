Respect the church- Gachagua Tells Ruto After Chaos Erupted at PCEA Kasarani

The former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has faulted the government for allegedly planning to disrupt a church service where he was attending after goons tried to access the church.

Speaking on Sunday during a church service at Kasarani PCEA Mwiki parish in Nairobi County, the former DP has said that it was retrogressive to block him from attending a church service terming the action as unfortunate.

Gachagua has also said that every Kenyan has a right to association and freedom of expression as enshrined in the constitution.

“I don’t understand why goons were sent to attack us during a church service. I don’t want to speak much right now because I have an interview tomorrow and I have things to say,” the former DP said.

“We have seen a concerted effort to curtail our freedom to move around the country and to associate with those who are like-minded. It is unfortunate,” said Gachagua.

On President Ruto’s tour of the Mountain, Gachagua reminded the president that no one disrupted his meetings in the region and hence he should be allowed to move across the country without disruption.

Gachagua also asked his supporters not to respond to the brutal attacks, as it was a plan by Ruto to cause chaos in a bid to postpone the 2027 elections.

The former DP accused Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja of playing a role in the chaos, adding that the police were instructed to stand down during the incident.

“You don’t care anymore that, through Nairobi Governor Sakaja, you are sending goons to cause trouble in the church. That’s okay; you can continue. We are aware that the Deputy Inspector General instructed the police not to come,” he added.

