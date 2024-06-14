Respect The People Who Elected You-Gachagua Tells MPs

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has appealed to elected leaders to respect Kenyans and focus on serving and improving their lives.

Speaking on Friday afternoon at the commissioning of new classrooms at Highway-Manyatta Primary School in Ruai, Kasarani Constituency, Nairobi County, Gachagua said the time to deliver on the promises to the people is now.

The Deputy President said it is wrong for some leaders to ignore their mandate and instead, take to misleading and stepping on the people who look up to them for solutions for their challenges.

“I have heard some leaders disrespecting the people that elected them. Kindly respect wananchi. Even if you are now wealthy, don’t fall into the temptation of spitting and disrespecting those who don’t have anything. Kindly accord them respect even if they don’t have anything like you do,” he said.

Gachagua said he is a people’s person and always speaks for them, urging other leaders to do the same.

“I speak for the people. I listen to the people on the ground. I don’t speak what I have not been asked to say by the people. If I take a particular stance, they are millions behind me supporting it,” he added.

The DP praised Kasarani MP Ronald Karauri for focusing on developing the constituency promising to lobby for more support for schools’ infrastructure in the area.

“All the leaders must account to the people for the time they have been in office. Whether you are a governor, MP, Senator or even MCA, the people want to know what you have done for them,” the DP stated.

During stopovers in the nearby Ruai and Bypass estates, the DP emphasized the need to improve the lives of the people through key programs and projects saying the Ruto administration has allocated funds for roads and markets in the areas.

