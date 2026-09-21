Retired Presidents Free to Hold Party Office, High Court Rules

The High Court has ruled that Kenya’s retired presidents can hold office in political parties, declaring unconstitutional the law that stopped them from doing so.

Justice Bahati Mwamuye delivered the judgment on Monday, September 21, striking down Section 6 of the Presidential Retirement Benefits Act. The section barred a former president from holding party office more than six months after leaving power. He also declared Sections 4(1), 4(2) and 4(3) unconstitutional, null and void. Those sections allowed Parliament to withdraw or reduce a former president’s retirement benefits.

“A retired President remains a citizen. Retirement from office ends the office; it does not end the person,” the judge said.

Justice Mwamuye held that once a president leaves office, they no longer wield the coercive and executive powers of the State, and the State cannot control their political freedoms. He also rejected the argument that a former president’s influence justified the restriction.

“Influence is not office. Influence is not executive authority. Influence is not a constitutional disability,” he said.

On benefits, the judge said Article 151(3) of the Constitution is “an express and absolute protection.” The article says a former president’s benefits cannot be varied to their disadvantage during their lifetime. He found that Section 4 lacked enough safeguards for a former president facing the loss of benefits. He left Section 4(4) in place because it had not been challenged.

The case was filed by Sheria Mtaani and Shadrack Wambui against the Senate, the National Assembly and the Attorney General. The three respondents argued the petition was premature because Parliament had not acted against any former president. The judge disagreed, saying the law’s constitutionality could be tested without waiting for Parliament to move.

The court barred the respondents from enforcing Section 6 and from relying on the invalid parts of Section 4. It declined to issue certiorari because there was no completed decision to quash. Each party will bear its own costs.

The ruling follows an earlier High Court decision, delivered by Justice Lawrence Mugambi, that upheld the six-month restriction. Afterwards, former President Uhuru Kenyatta said he would begin arrangements to hand over the Jubilee Party chairmanship.

“The court’s ruling is not a restriction on my political life; it is a reaffirmation of our democratic maturity,” his office said in a statement on September 15.

The latest judgment has already met resistance. Nandi Senator Samson Cherargei, who took part in the case as an Interested Party, said he disagrees with it. He argues that Section 6 is a needed safeguard against former presidents continuing to exercise political power.