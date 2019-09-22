Revealed: Inside William Ruto’s Multibillion Campaign Strategy For 2022

Deputy President William Ruto is systematically executing an elaborate vote-hunting strategy to lock key Jubilee Party traditional support bases and penetrate opposition strongholds.

According to his strategists, Dr Ruto has zoned the country into three regions: red, green and battleground zones.

Red refers to Luo Nyanza, which Dr Ruto believes would be an exercise in futility in trying to win it over without a political pact with the regional supremo Raila Odinga.

He is therefore not going to waste his precious time there for now, but his strategy for the region includes securing pockets of votes in Kisii, Nyamira and Kuria in Migori County.

According to his lieutenants, the Rift Valley and Central (green) are perceived to be behind him and all he has to do is retain support by intensifying visits and avoiding any major political blunders in the next three years.

Some experts however hold that the Central Kenya vote should not be listed as secured since there are many undercurrents.

Central support remains unpredictable with the unity of the ruling Jubilee Party and President Uhuru Kenyatta’s stand as crucial factors ahead of the next election. DP Dr William Ruto during the launch of construction works of the 18-km Siakago-Kiritiri Road, Mbeere South, Embu County #RutoMashinani pic.twitter.com/JGR6RQQOjf — WILLIAM RUTO FOR US 2022 PRESIDENCY (@ruto4us) September 21, 2019

The working paper further identifies Coast, Western, Ukambani and Gusiiland as battleground zones that can tilt in Dr Ruto’s favour if he bombards them continuously.

DP’s diary is fully packed until June next year and if need be, he will be required to address more than three counties, with fundraisers forming the bulk of the engagements every week.

“His calendar is tight until next year,” Belgut MP Nelson Koech, a member of DP’s strategy team, divulged.

Accordingly, Dr Ruto has created clusters comprising politicians on whose backs he wants to ride to market his ambition.

“Depending on how we mapped out the country, we have distinctive teams charged with areas of focus. The aim is to realise targeted messaging and to cover as much ground as possible in our development tours,” former Kakamega Senator Boni Khalwale, now a key Ruto ally from Western, said.

Out of the 19.6 million voters registered by the time the country went to the elections in 2017, the areas he targets had registered half of the total vote.