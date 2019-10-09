Revealed: Why Governor Kiraitu Murungi Has Fallen Out With DP William Ruto

Meru governor Kiraitu Murungi skipped William Ruto’s two functions in Meru town on grounds that DP is wining and dining with his political foes.

It has emerged that Ruto point men did not involve Kiraitu in the planning and the governor was only briefed by his aides. Kiraitu and his deputy Titus Ntuchiu skipped Ruto’s first stop at the Meru Level Five Hospital which is under county management.

They were also absent at the homecoming party of nominated MP Halima Mucheke at Meru Polytechnic grounds.

Kiraitu did not send apologies but to show he was aware of the DP functions was his decision to sent a Sh100,000 donation to a harambee for women groups at Meru grounds.

Those with Ruto are well known Kiraitu opponents scheming for his 2022 downfall who included Meru Senator Mithika Linturi and MPs Rigathi Gachagua (Mathira), Rahim Dawood (North Imenti), Moses Kirima (Central Imenti), Rindikiri Mugambi (Buuri) and Beatrice Nkatha (Tharaka Nithi). At Meru Level Five Hospital, Ruto inspected the construction of an Intensive Care Unit.

Dp Ruto has been in meru for nearly the whole of this last weekend but unfortunately he hasn't been able to get the audience of Kiraitu Murungi the governor of https://t.co/zRtBp9t7a2 can't swallow a whole coconut if you have a normal anus Ruto.Accept surgery to save your ass. — Erick Atitwa (@AtitwaGmail) October 7, 2019

Meru Governor Kiraitu Murungi last month challenged President Uhuru Kenyatta and his deputy William Ruto to help salvage the ailing Jubilee Party which has been limping lately.

The party has been appearing divided between the two lately, with their rival allies representing varying ideas, at times even clashing, hence Kiraitu’s fears that its collapsing.

Speaking in Igembe South during the burial of Senator Mithika Linturi’s father on Tuesday, the governor said that it pains him to see the party he helped birth before the 2017 polls dying.

He added that he has been silent because of the pain which comes with the feeling of being unwanted, especially after presiding over the merger of 13 parties which formed Jubilee.

“If you have observed, I have been quiet because I’m pained. I am perplexed because we are like strangers in the house we built,” said Kiraitu, who has been very silent lately.

The governor said that the party’s troubles are the fault tif the two who are party leader and deputy respectively, urging them to organize a convention and give the way forward.

He bashed them “for failing to offer leadership”.

He further accused the government of sidelining the region on matters development, claiming that none among the 130 projects launched in the region have been completed.

