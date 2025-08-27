Connect with us

Politics

Rigathi Gachagua Declares 2027 Presidential Run Despite Impeachment

By

Published

Rigathi Gachagua 2027 Presidential Run
Rigathi Gachagua 2027 Presidential Run

Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua boldly declared his intention to run for president in the 2027 general election, dismissing his impeachment and ongoing legal challenges as non-issues that will not impede his candidacy.

Speaking on Citizen TV on August 26, 2025, Gachagua asserted, “I will be on the ballot as a candidate for President. I am qualified and I have support. The Constitution guarantees your right to vie for elective office even if you have been convicted if you have not exhausted the remedies available in law. The Supreme Court has not made a ruling on my impeachment.”

Gachagua’s declaration comes amidst a complex legal and political landscape following his impeachment by the Senate in October 2024 on charges of misconduct and corruption. The historic removal made him the first Deputy President in Kenya’s history to face such a fate.

Despite the ODM Secretary General Edwin Sifuna’s insistence that an impeached individual cannot contest for political office, Gachagua’s legal team and the Democracy for the Citizens Party (DCP), which he recently launched, maintain his eligibility. Cleophas Malala, DCP Deputy Party Leader, stated that the matter regarding Gachagua’s impeachment is still being challenged in court, and until a final judicial determination, he retains the right to vie for any office.

While Gachagua initially sought reinstatement, his legal strategy has shifted to challenging the legality of his removal and seeking compensation for an “unlawful impeachment”. This change in focus, granted leave by the Milimani High Court, indicates a move away from reclaiming his former office towards clearing his name and securing future political viability.

President William Ruto, for his part, has publicly attributed Gachagua’s downfall to self-inflicted conflicts and a failure to focus on his mandate. Ruto even claimed Gachagua attempted to blackmail him for Ksh10 billion. However, Gachagua has vehemently denied these accusations, calling Ruto a “pathological liar”.

Gachagua’s presidential ambition to unite opposition forces and unseat President Ruto in 2027. He is actively building a coalition with other political figures, including Martha Karua, Kalonzo Musyoka, and Fred Matiang’i, aiming for a decisive first-round victory with over 70% of the vote. A move that positions him as a key figure in the emerging political realignments, particularly within the Mt. Kenya region, where he has positioned himself as an opposition leader against Ruto.

Despite the legal complexities, Gachagua remains confident, citing legal precedents that allow individuals with pending court cases to contest elections until all avenues of appeal, including the Supreme Court, are exhausted.

His impeachment, he claims, has paradoxically increased his popularity and provided him with time to strategize for his political future.

