Rigathi Gachagua Firmly Declares 2027 Presidential Bid

Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has unequivocally declared his intention to run for the presidency in 2027, sending ripples through Kenya’s political establishment and setting the stage for a fierce electoral showdown.

Speaking to a fervent crowd in Karatina on Saturday, coinciding with President William Ruto’s third anniversary in office – Gachagua’s declaration was not just an announcement but a rallying cry. He promised a fundamental shift in governance and pledged to deliver a “better Kenya” for all citizens.

“I am firmly in the 2027 presidential race!” Gachagua proclaimed, his voice resonating with conviction. “We shall liberate Kenya, no matter what! It is a matter of time. The year 2027 is the time; I am firmly in the Presidential race for a better Kenya where every Kenyan will participate in governance of their country.”

The Democracy for the Citizens Party (DCP) leader used roadside rallies in the Mt. Kenya region to intensify his message, accusing President Ruto of presiding over corruption and using State House delegations as platforms for bribery. “Jana aliita watu wa Murang’a akawahonga Ksh.5,000 ati ndiyo wampigie Kasongo kura. Inawezekana kweli?” he posed, insisting taxpayers’ money was being misused for political loyalty.

Opposition leaders quickly rallied behind him. DCP Deputy Party Leader Cleophas Malala declared, “Sisi tumeamua kuwa kwa opposition yule anaweza kutoa Ruto ni Gachagua pekee yake.” Murang’a Senator Joe Nyutu added that residents at recent State House meetings were already chanting “one term” for Ruto.

Political analysts see Gachagua’s early declaration as a deliberate strategy. Dr. Njeri Kamau, a political science lecturer at the University of Nairobi, noted: “This isn’t just an early start; it’s a strategic move to define his narrative and consolidate support well ahead of the official campaign period.” She added that his emphasis on “liberating Kenya” signals a populist platform aimed at addressing inequalities and empowering ordinary citizens.

Grassroots reception has been strong. “Thank you, Karatina Town, for your warm welcome,” Gachagua told supporters, underscoring the importance of building momentum from the ground up.

His candidacy now positions him as a direct challenger to his former boss, President Ruto, and could reshape political alliances across the country. Analysts warn of possible realignments within the ruling coalition and heightened opposition activity as the road to 2027 begins.

With this bold declaration, Gachagua has fired the opening salvo in what promises to be one of Kenya’s most hotly contested presidential races.