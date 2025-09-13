Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Politics

Rigathi Gachagua Firmly Declares 2027 Presidential Bid

By

Published

Former Deputy President and DCP Party Leader Rigathi Gachagua
Former Deputy President and DCP Party Leader Rigathi Gachagua

Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has unequivocally declared his intention to run for the presidency in 2027, sending ripples through Kenya’s political establishment and setting the stage for a fierce electoral showdown.

Speaking to a fervent crowd in Karatina on Saturday, coinciding with President William Ruto’s third anniversary in office – Gachagua’s declaration was not just an announcement but a rallying cry. He promised a fundamental shift in governance and pledged to deliver a “better Kenya” for all citizens.

“I am firmly in the 2027 presidential race!” Gachagua proclaimed, his voice resonating with conviction. “We shall liberate Kenya, no matter what! It is a matter of time. The year 2027 is the time; I am firmly in the Presidential race for a better Kenya where every Kenyan will participate in governance of their country.”

Mt. Kenya Politics Boil as Gachagua Declares 2027 Bid.

Mt. Kenya Politics Boil as Gachagua Declares 2027 Bid

The Democracy for the Citizens Party (DCP) leader used roadside rallies in the Mt. Kenya region to intensify his message, accusing President Ruto of presiding over corruption and using State House delegations as platforms for bribery. “Jana aliita watu wa Murang’a akawahonga Ksh.5,000 ati ndiyo wampigie Kasongo kura. Inawezekana kweli?” he posed, insisting taxpayers’ money was being misused for political loyalty.

Opposition leaders quickly rallied behind him. DCP Deputy Party Leader Cleophas Malala declared, “Sisi tumeamua kuwa kwa opposition yule anaweza kutoa Ruto ni Gachagua pekee yake.” Murang’a Senator Joe Nyutu added that residents at recent State House meetings were already chanting “one term” for Ruto.

Political analysts see Gachagua’s early declaration as a deliberate strategy. Dr. Njeri Kamau, a political science lecturer at the University of Nairobi, noted: “This isn’t just an early start; it’s a strategic move to define his narrative and consolidate support well ahead of the official campaign period.” She added that his emphasis on “liberating Kenya” signals a populist platform aimed at addressing inequalities and empowering ordinary citizens.

Mt. Kenya Politics Boil as Gachagua Declares 2027 Bid

Grassroots reception has been strong. “Thank you, Karatina Town, for your warm welcome,” Gachagua told supporters, underscoring the importance of building momentum from the ground up.

His candidacy now positions him as a direct challenger to his former boss, President Ruto, and could reshape political alliances across the country. Analysts warn of possible realignments within the ruling coalition and heightened opposition activity as the road to 2027 begins.

With this bold declaration, Gachagua has fired the opening salvo in what promises to be one of Kenya’s most hotly contested presidential races.

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:, , , ,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
kdfarmy kdfarmy

News

REVEALED: The Exact KDF And Army Officers Salaries In Kenya In 2020

(KDRTV) – As a member of the commonwealth nations, Kenya has an almost identical military structure to that of the British Army. Today we...

September 6, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021