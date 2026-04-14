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Politics

Rigathi Gachagua Names CS Who Will Resign from Ruto Gov’t

Ezra Nyakundi

Published

File image of DCP party leader Rigathi Gachagua.

File image of DCP party leader Rigathi Gachagua.

Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has alleged that Co-operatives and MSMEs Cabinet Secretary Wycliffe Oparanya will resign from government ahead of the 2027 General Election.

Speaking on Tuesday, April 14, in Murang’a County, Gachagua claimed that CS Oparanya will exit government to form his own political party.

According to Gachagua, the planned resignation is part of President William Ruto’s plot to weaken ODM’s influence in the Western region.

“I warned ODM leaders that President Ruto will finish their party. Oparanya will soon resign from his position because he has been given a party for Western. President Ruto wants ODM to remain a Luo-Nyanza political party,” Gachagua claimed.

The DCP leader also alleged that President Ruto has started another party for the Coastal region and tasked Mining CS Hassan Joho to steer it.

“In Mombasa, Ruto has started a party, which he will hand over to CS Joho, and that will be the death of ODM in the Coast Region,” he alleged.

Gachagua noted that he had warned Homa Bay Governor Gladys Wanga and Suna East MP Junet Mohammed about President Ruto, but they did not listen to him.

The former DP said the two ODM leaders are now crying foul after President Ruto’s UDA party insisted it will not allow zoning ahead of the 2027 polls.

“I warned ODM not to allow Ruto to destroy your party, but you told me to keep off. Gladys Wanga is now crying, Junet Mohamed is crying, and all the leaders who were under Raila are now crying,” Gachagua remarked.

Further, he suggested that the ODM party will perform badly in the 2027 electioon and will be lucky to manage more than 20 seats.

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