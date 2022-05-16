Rigathi Gachagua Sends Message To Uhuru, Vows To Protect Him After His Retire

Kenya Kwanza Alliance running mate and Mathira member of parliament Rigathi Gachagua has promised to take care of all Mt Kenya residents including President Uhuru if William Ruto wins the August 9 general elections.

Speaking on Inooro TV on Sunday May 15 hours after being appointed William Ruto’s running mate, the former District Officer said that their government will make sure no one goes after Uhuru.

“Despite persecuting William Ruto and his allies, I included, we will protect you… Despite painting us as corrupt for political reasons, I promise you that no one will come after you after retirement,” Gachagua assured President Kenyatta.

The former personal assistant to the President further claimed he will guarantee that the Azimio la Umoja chairman receives his privileges adding that he will always be there for the Jubilee party leader.

“As your friend and personal assistant between 2001 and 2006, I assure you that you shall be safe in retirement. We will ensure that you get all your perks and benefits as per the law, I will be there for you,” he said.

The Kenya Kwanza running mate who is facing KSh 12 billion in corruption allegations added that all court cases against him and other leaders of the Hustler Nation are “false and nasty.”

Gachagua on Sunday beat Tharaka Nithi senator Kithure Kindiki to become William Ruto’s running mate.

While announcing his running mate; DP Ruto described Gachagua as a sharp debater, a principled, resilient, and brave warrior for the right cause.

Gachagua in his acceptance speech thanked DP Ruto for trusting him in the role.

“This is the biggest day in my life and I truly thank our Deputy President for the trust and confidence you have bestowed on me.” He said.

