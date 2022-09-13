Rigathi Gachagua Sworn-in as Deputy President 

Geoffrey Rigathi Gachagua has been sworn in as Deputy President of the Republic of Kenya.

In the Tuesday September 13 event held at Kasarani Stadium, Gachagua took two oaths, one for the allegiance and the other to the office of the Deputy.

“I Rigathi Gachagua in full realization of the high calling, I assume office as the Deputy President of the Republic of Kenya do swear that I will be faithful and bear true allegiance to the Republic of Kenya that I will obey preserve and protect and defend the constitution as by law established….so help me God,” Gachagua swore.

The former Mathira MP then signed the oath following the swearing-in.

Chief Justice Martha Koome also signed the oath and sealed it with the Judiciary stamp before presenting Gachagua as Deputy President.

” I Martha Karambu Koome to do hereby represent to the Rigathi Gachagua as

the deputy president of the Republic of Kenya,” the Chief Justice said.