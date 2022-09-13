Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Politics

Rigathi Gachagua Sworn-in as Deputy President 

By

Published

WhatsApp Image 2022 09 13 at 1.02.10 PM 1024x567 1

Geoffrey Rigathi Gachagua has been sworn in as Deputy President of the Republic of Kenya.

In the Tuesday September 13 event held at Kasarani Stadium,  Gachagua took two oaths, one for the allegiance and the other to the office of the Deputy. 

“I Rigathi Gachagua in full realization of the high calling, I assume office as the Deputy President of the Republic of Kenya do swear that I will be faithful and bear true allegiance to the Republic of Kenya that I will obey preserve and protect and defend the constitution as by law established….so help me God,” Gachagua swore.

The former Mathira MP then signed the oath following the swearing-in.

Chief Justice Martha Koome also signed the oath and sealed it with the Judiciary stamp before presenting Gachagua as Deputy President. 

” I Martha Karambu Koome to do hereby represent to the Rigathi Gachagua as

the deputy president of the Republic of Kenya,” the Chief Justice said. 

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019
zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020