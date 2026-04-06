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Politics

Ruth Odinga Issues Wake-Up Call to ODM Party After UDA Rejects Zoning

Ezra Nyakundi

Published

Kisumu Women Representative Ruth Odinga has urged Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leaders and members to strengthen grassroots support ahead of the 2027 General Election.

In a statement on Sunday, April 5, Odinga said the remarks by UDA Secretary General Hassan Omar that the party will field candidates across the country should be a wake-up call to the ODM party.

The Kisumu Women Rep warned that the party risks losing its grip on traditional strongholds if it fails to act decisively.

“In light of a recent statement by UDA party Secretary General Hassan Omar, claiming that the UDA party will field candidates in every corner of this nation, there could never be a better wake-up call for everyone who has ODM interests at heart.

‎”We must come out as a party and defend our strongholds. We cannot sit pretty. Nobody will take you seriously when all you do is praise and worship,” she stated.

She called on ODM to field candidates in all regions, insisting that the party should not approach any future political negotiations from a position of weakness.

“We won’t go into any negotiating table while playing second fiddle,” Odinga stated, adding that unity within the party, particularly in Kisumu County, where she holds significant political influence, is crucial.

Further, Odinga underscored the importance of voter mobilisation, urging supporters to register in large numbers to boost the party’s bargaining power.

“We must mobilize the masses to get out and register as voters. We must have the numbers first before we can speak about negotiations.

“And I was there in the 2007 post-election chaos and the negotiations that came with it, steered by the former UN Secretary General, the late Kofi Annan. Without the numbers, nobody was going to take the ODM Party seriously,” she added.

Speaking on April 4, Omar dismissed ODM’s demands for zoning, insisting that every political party has the right to field candidates anywhere in the country.

“ODM is saying the Coast is their stronghold and it should be left to them. I want to tell them that the Coast region belongs to its residents. They should allow us to compete fairly,” Omar said.

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