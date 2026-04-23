Ruto and Oburu Agree on Broad-Based Committee to Align UDA–ODM Agenda Ahead of 2027 Polls

President William Ruto and ODM Party leader Oburu Oginga have agreed to form a Broad-Based Management Committee aimed at strengthening cooperation between the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) and the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM), in a move that signals deeper political coordination ahead of the 2027 General Election.

The agreement was reached on Thursday, April 23, during a high-level consultative meeting held at State House, Nairobi, bringing together senior officials from both parties, including members of the UDA Steering Committee and the ODM Central Management Committee.

According to a State House statement, the committee will include the two party leaders, selected Cabinet Secretaries, party leadership, and Majority and Minority leaders in Parliament. “The two party leaders have agreed to establish a Broad-Based Management Committee comprising the party leaders, selected Cabinet Ministers, and the Majority and Minority Leaders in Parliament,” the statement read in part.

The committee is mandated to coordinate and synchronise the legislative and executive agenda of government to ensure coherence, efficiency, and effective service delivery. It is also expected to streamline decision-making between Parliament and the Executive.

In addition, the meeting resolved that party chairpersons from both UDA and ODM will maintain structured and regular consultations across party organs, aimed at sustaining dialogue and building consensus on national priorities. Both Ruto and Oburu reaffirmed their commitment to constructive engagement, unity of purpose, and a shared national development vision, marking what officials described as a step toward a more formal coalition arrangement.

The talks come amid growing political activity within ODM regarding its future relationship with UDA. ODM has recently held internal consultations, with party leader Oburu noting that discussions were still being refined by a technical team before a final agenda is made public.

Despite the optimism surrounding the new framework, internal tensions remain, particularly over the contentious zoning debate. Some ODM officials have pushed for an agreement that would prevent both parties from fielding candidates against each other in selected regions to reduce electoral competition. The zoning issue has already sparked divisions within ODM and raised broader questions about the stability and structure of the emerging broad-based arrangement.

Among those present at the State House meeting were Deputy President Kithure Kindiki, Homa Bay Governor Gladys Wanga, UDA chairperson Cecily Mbarire, and senior parliamentary leaders from both sides.

Political analysts note that the developments are likely to shape Kenya’s political landscape as parties reposition themselves ahead of 2027, with discussions now shifting toward the possibility of a “coalition of equals” between UDA and ODM.