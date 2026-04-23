Enter aussie play casino app, where glamorous slots and sparkling bonuses create nonstop excitement. Every spin delivers luxurious wins and high-class thrills.

At kingbilly casino, enjoy vibrant gameplay, dazzling slots, and bountiful rewards. Each moment promises elegance, excitement, and unforgettable victories.

Discover ricky casino, where thrilling gameplay and lavish bonuses combine for a premium casino experience. Every spin delivers excitement, luxury, and spectacular wins.

Experience aussie play casino mobile, a high-class casino offering dazzling visuals and generous rewards. Each spin is filled with thrills, elegance, and unforgettable wins.

Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Politics

Ruto and Oburu Agree on Broad-Based Committee to Align UDA–ODM Agenda Ahead of 2027 Polls

Vincent Olando

Published

President William Ruto and ODM Party leader Oburu Oginga have agreed to form a Broad-Based Management Committee aimed at strengthening cooperation between the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) and the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM), in a move that signals deeper political coordination ahead of the 2027 General Election.

The agreement was reached on Thursday, April 23, during a high-level consultative meeting held at State House, Nairobi, bringing together senior officials from both parties, including members of the UDA Steering Committee and the ODM Central Management Committee.

According to a State House statement, the committee will include the two party leaders, selected Cabinet Secretaries, party leadership, and Majority and Minority leaders in Parliament.“The two party leaders have agreed to establish a Broad-Based Management Committee comprising the party leaders, selected Cabinet Ministers, and the Majority and Minority Leaders in Parliament,” the statement read in part.

The committee is mandated to coordinate and synchronise the legislative and executive agenda of government to ensure coherence, efficiency, and effective service delivery. It is also expected to streamline decision-making between Parliament and the Executive.

In addition, the meeting resolved that party chairpersons from both UDA and ODM will maintain structured and regular consultations across party organs, aimed at sustaining dialogue and building consensus on national priorities.Both Ruto and Oburu reaffirmed their commitment to constructive engagement, unity of purpose, and a shared national development vision, marking what officials described as a step toward a more formal coalition arrangement.

The talks come amid growing political activity within ODM regarding its future relationship with UDA. ODM has recently held internal consultations, with party leader Oburu noting that discussions were still being refined by a technical team before a final agenda is made public.

Despite the optimism surrounding the new framework, internal tensions remain, particularly over the contentious zoning debate. Some ODM officials have pushed for an agreement that would prevent both parties from fielding candidates against each other in selected regions to reduce electoral competition.The zoning issue has already sparked divisions within ODM and raised broader questions about the stability and structure of the emerging broad-based arrangement.

Among those present at the State House meeting were Deputy President Kithure Kindiki, Homa Bay Governor Gladys Wanga, UDA chairperson Cecily Mbarire, and senior parliamentary leaders from both sides.

Political analysts note that the developments are likely to shape Kenya’s political landscape as parties reposition themselves ahead of 2027, with discussions now shifting toward the possibility of a “coalition of equals” between UDA and ODM.

In this article:, , , ,

You May Also Like

Politics

“Talks Haven’t Even Started”: Oburu Odinga Clarifies ODM-UDA Coalition Status

Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader Dr. Oburu Oginga Odinga has firmly dismissed claims that coalition talks between ODM and the United Democratic Alliance...

5 days ago

Politics

Dep. President Kithure Kindiki Apologises Over Leaders’ Conduct at MP Kiaraho’s Requiem

Deputy President Kithure Kindiki has publicly apologised for the conduct of political leaders during the requiem mass of the late Ol Kalou MP David...

April 10, 2026

Politics

Oburu Odinga Confirmed as ODM Party Leader

The Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) has formally confirmed Oburu Odinga as its party leader, marking a significant leadership transition amid growing internal divisions within...

March 27, 2026

World

Dr. Oburu Oginga Calls on Museveni for Joint Lake Victoria Management

Dr. Oburu Oginga has renewed calls for the joint management of Lake Victoria, urging Yoweri Museveni to work with Kenya in addressing long-standing tensions,...

March 21, 2026