Ruto Brings Back Farida Karoney in High-Stakes PR Gamble to Rescue His Image

KDRTV NEWS – Nairobi: President William Ruto has made a bold move to repair his administration’s waning public trust by appointing former Cabinet Secretary Farida Karoney to a key strategic communication position.

Karoney, a seasoned journalist and former Lands CS under President Uhuru Kenyatta’s government, is expected to lead efforts in refining the government’s messaging and public engagement. Her re-entry into government service comes at a critical time, as the Kenya Kwanza administration grapples with increasing public frustration over economic hardships, unfulfilled promises, and recent policy decisions that have sparked national debate.

Sources close to State House reveal that Karoney will be tasked with streamlining the communication channels between government agencies and the public, shaping narratives, and providing strategic advice on image management — a domain she is well-versed in, given her media and political background.

Ruto’s decision signals a recognition of the urgent need to reconnect with ordinary Kenyans and restore confidence in his leadership. Whether Karoney’s appointment will shift public perception remains to be seen, but insiders believe her experience and understanding of the media landscape could bring a fresh, much-needed perspective.

This latest development highlights the president’s effort to recalibrate his administration’s strategy ahead of upcoming political milestones and public accountability moments.