Politics

Ruto Brings Narok To A Standstill as Thousands Flock His Rally

By

Published

20220322 182909

Deputy President William Ruto and his Kenya Kwanza counterparts have been suprised after thousands on locals in Narok County attended their rally.

While speaking to the locals, the second in command said that he has never seen such a huge crowd from the region in the past political rallies.

“Lakini leo, kweli mumenitisha. Sijawahi kuja mkutano mkubwa kama hii katika Narok County. Mimi nimeamini leo kwamba Narok ni hustler nation. Nimeamini leo Narok ni UDA. Naona kweli kimeumana. Wale wa kuzimia watazimia safari hii,”

“Today, you really shocked me. I have never come to a big meeting like this in Narok County. I believe today that Narok is a hustler nation. I believe today Narok is a UDA. I see the truth is intertwined. Azimio camp is finished” Ruto remarked.

20220322 182918

The DP utilized the event to express gratitude to Narok Woman Representative Soipan Tuya and Narok West Member of Parliament Gabriel Tongoyo for withdrawing their candidacies and jointly agreeing to endorse Ntutu for the UDA ticket.

Also Read Peter Kenneth Brings Businesses To A Standstill While Campaigning for Raila In Meru (VIDEO)

However according to Narok Senator Ledama Ole Lina, the DP and his allies might have ferried the crowds from neighbouring counties.

” I see Narok -Olopiril village Has today been turned into a small Kericho and Bomet !!!! Pole sana Ndugu Those Transported there will not vote in August 2022.” Ledama tweeted.

20220322 182922

