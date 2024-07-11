Connect with us

Politics

President Ruto Fires All Cabinet Secretaries

By

Published

448207237 1058726048942001 8594001097710392426 n

President William Ruto has dismissed all Cabinet Secretaries and the Attorney General from the government.

Addressing the media on Friday, July 11 at State House, President Ruto said only Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi will remain in government.

“I have today in line with the powers given to me by article 152 (1) and 152 (5b) of the constitution and section 12 of the office of the Attorney General’s act decided to dismiss with immediate effect all the Cabinet Secretaries and the Attorney General of the cabinet of Kenya except the Prime Secretary and Secretary for Foreign Affairs and the office of the Deputy President is not affected in any way,” said Ruto.

The Head of State said the operations of government will continue uninterrupted under principal secretaries.

“During this process, the operations of government will continue uninterrupted under the guidance of Principal Secretaries and other relevant officials,” he added.

President Ruto noted that he would kick off engagements across different sectors and political formations including Kenyans in both private and public sectors to set up a broad base government.

“I will immediately engage in extensive consultations across different sectors and political formations, with the aim of setting up a broad-based government that will assist me in accelerating and expediting the necessary, urgent and irreversible, implementation of radical programmes to deal with the burden of debt, raising domestic resources, expanding job opportunities, eliminate wastage and unnecessary duplication of a multiplicity of government agencies and slay the dragon of corruption consequently making the government lean, inexpensive, effective and efficient,” Ruto said.

The move by President Ruto is similar to that of late President Mwai Kibaki who dismissed the entire cabinet in 2005.

