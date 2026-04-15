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Politics

Ruto Goes After Gachagua Over Protests Threats

Ezra Nyakundi

Published

President William Ruto

President William Ruto

President William Ruto has hit out at his former deputy, Rigathi Gachagua, over calls for mass protests following the increase in fuel prices.

Speaking in Suneka, Kisii County, President Ruto questioned Gachagua over the effectiveness of calling for nationwide demonstrations.

The Head of State urged the opposition camp to instead take a more pragmatic and realistic approach to the issue.

“Some people are now claiming that since fuel prices have increased globally, they are going to hold protests. Do you think protests will make fuel prices come down? We must use our senses to manage this issue,” Ruto questioned.

The President acknowledged that the fuel prices have been hiked following the Iran crisis but assured Kenyans that the government will take measures to cushion them from the rising fuel prices.

“I want to tell Kenyans that although there is war in the Middle East that has resulted in high fuel prices across the globe and in our region, because of the G-to-G arrangement, we have managed to stabilise supply and moderate prices,” he said.

Ruto also revealed that the government has set aside Ksh6.5 billion for fuel subsidies aimed at stabilising pump prices and cushioning consumers.

Further, he announced a temporary reduction in Value Added Tax (VAT) on fuel from 16 per cent to 13 per cent for the next three months.

Earlier, Gachagua demanded that National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang’ula convene a special sitting in Parliament to address the recent increase in fuel prices.

Gachagua also said the implementation of the National Infrastructure Fund (NIF) should be paused, and the proceeds collected from the sale of government shares in Safaricom PLC and Kenya Pipeline Corporation should be channeled to cushion Kenyans from the adverse socioeconomic impacts of the rising fuel prices.

He further demanded the suspension of the road maintenance levy, affordable housing levy and suspension of National Social Security Fund (NSSF) deductions.

Gachagua warned that failure by the government to meet the demands, the United Alternative government will call for national action.

“If there is no action taken on the part of William Ruto, we shall announce further measures to the people of Kenya to force William Ruto and the National Assembly to act in the best interest of the people of Kenya,” Gachagua stated.

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