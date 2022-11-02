Ruto Goverment Hints at Banning the Sale of Mitumba Clothes

Trade, Investment and Industry Cabinet Secretary Moses Kuria has hinted that the government will ban the sale of Mitumba clothes once the textile sector is equipped.

Speaking on Tuesday during the annual Kenya Association of Manufacturers (KAM) sponsored Changamka shopping festival at Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC), CS Kuria stated that he will engage with all textile sector players to ensure that cheaper clothes are in the market.

“So, it is not a question of price. It is a question of availability…and I will work with the textile industry to ensure that first we make the cheaper clothes available in this market, whatever is required for us to sell to America the same way to our people,” Kuria said.

“Once the option is available, we will do like South Africa. South Africa banned Mitumba. I am sure you want me to say we ban mitumba. Yes, we are going to ban mitumba,” he added.

Kuria’s statement has thrown a lifeline to players in the sub-sector, which garnered a great deal of attention in the run-up to the General Election, with presidential candidates Raila Odinga and William Ruto declaring they will promote the local fabric industry by giving mitumba importers first priority in marketing locally-made clothing.

Traders had expressed concerns about losing their jobs and those of their families if the trade is prohibited.

According to IEC, the sub-sector makes Ksh 1 billion monthly.

CS Kuria also introduced a number of initiatives to boost the manufacturing sector’s contribution to the GDP from its current 7.2% level to 20% over the next eight years.

He stated that the government will establish manufacturing and export hubs, particularly for small and medium-sized businesses (SMEs), in each of the 47 counties.

Kuria also stated that the government will establish warehouses in 50 countries, including South Africa and the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), to distribute products from Kenyan companies.

Also Read: Details of DP William Ruto’s Meeting with Gikomba Mitumba traders