Politics

Ruto, Mariga Hold Mother of Rallies in Karen (PICTURES)

Avatar

Published

5 hours ago

on

EGWFyOgWoAAWkre
Ruto and Mariga (PHOTO COURTESY)

Deputy President William Ruto intensified campaigns for Jubilee Candidate in Kibra by-elections MacDonald Mariga with a mother of all rallies at his Karen home on Tuesday.

Thousands of Kibra residents turned up for the event on Tuesday morning, forcing police to disperse some of the youth who were locked out of the homestead with teargas.

According to pictures shared on social media, the event was packed to capacity.

Image

Mariga Addresses Karen Rally (PHOTO COURTESY)

On his social media pages, the DP said that he had hosted grassroots and other elected leaders from Nairobi county.

Image

Mariga Meets Some of the people who Attended the Karen Rally (PHOTO COURTESY)

In his speech, Ruto promised Kibra residents that they will be among the beneficiaries of the government’s cheap housing initiative under the Big 4.

This is the second such event that has been held in Ruto’s ‘Hustler Mansion’ within the past week. There was another rally at the same venue on Friday last week.

Ruto has publicly vowed that he will teach ODM a lesson in the Kibra by-elections which are slated for November 7.

Read Also: Ruto Accused of Bribing Kibra Voters Ahead of by-elections

Speaking at a church function in Kapseret Constituency last month, the DP said Kibra is wallowing in abject poverty and needs a pragmatic leader to change its fortunes.

“I was shocked when an individual laid claim that Kibra is their political bedroom and the region did not even have toilets and locals are grappling with dire sanitation challenges. It is the Jubilee government that built roads and public toilets in Kibra,” he said.

He promised to pitch camp in the constituency to ensure Mariga clinches the highly coveted seat which fell vacant following the untimely demise of former MP Ken Okoth in July. ODM has fielded Ken’s brother Imran Okoth in the same election.

There have been allegations that Ruto has been dishing out money to Kibra residents who attend the Karen rallies. The allegations have not been substantiated.

