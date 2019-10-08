Ruto, Mariga Hold Mother of Rallies in Karen (PICTURES)

Deputy President William Ruto intensified campaigns for Jubilee Candidate in Kibra by-elections MacDonald Mariga with a mother of all rallies at his Karen home on Tuesday.

Thousands of Kibra residents turned up for the event on Tuesday morning, forcing police to disperse some of the youth who were locked out of the homestead with teargas.

According to pictures shared on social media, the event was packed to capacity.

On his social media pages, the DP said that he had hosted grassroots and other elected leaders from Nairobi county.

In his speech, Ruto promised Kibra residents that they will be among the beneficiaries of the government’s cheap housing initiative under the Big 4.

Kibra and other informal settlements in Nairobi will be among the major beneficiaries of the government’s housing plan under the Big Four Agenda. It is therefore incumbent upon leaders from the area to ensure this affordable and decent shelter dream for every Kenyan is realised. pic.twitter.com/AHpiRnJKRH — William Samoei Ruto, PhD (@WilliamsRuto) October 8, 2019

This is the second such event that has been held in Ruto’s ‘Hustler Mansion’ within the past week. There was another rally at the same venue on Friday last week.

Hosted a delegation of grassroot leaders from Kibra constituency and elected leaders in Nairobi county to drum up support for the Jubilee candidate McDonald Mariga, Karen Residence. pic.twitter.com/7tlVfvObZD — William Samoei Ruto, PhD (@WilliamsRuto) October 4, 2019

Ruto has publicly vowed that he will teach ODM a lesson in the Kibra by-elections which are slated for November 7.

Read Also: Ruto Accused of Bribing Kibra Voters Ahead of by-elections

Speaking at a church function in Kapseret Constituency last month, the DP said Kibra is wallowing in abject poverty and needs a pragmatic leader to change its fortunes.

“I was shocked when an individual laid claim that Kibra is their political bedroom and the region did not even have toilets and locals are grappling with dire sanitation challenges. It is the Jubilee government that built roads and public toilets in Kibra,” he said.

He promised to pitch camp in the constituency to ensure Mariga clinches the highly coveted seat which fell vacant following the untimely demise of former MP Ken Okoth in July. ODM has fielded Ken’s brother Imran Okoth in the same election.

Someone just sent me this photo taken outside William Ruto's gate this morning. Kibra Voters leaving DP’s Karen home after probably collecting daily payments. William Ruto is really corrupting our electoral system. pic.twitter.com/MGhQfEmrox — Lord Abraham Mutai (@ItsMutai) October 4, 2019

There have been allegations that Ruto has been dishing out money to Kibra residents who attend the Karen rallies. The allegations have not been substantiated.

