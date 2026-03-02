Ruto Orders Instant Traffic Fines and Road Cameras Rollout Within 30 Days

President William Ruto has ordered the swift implementation of a smart traffic monitoring system, granting the Ministry of Transport and the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) 30 days to install surveillance cameras across key urban centres in a bid to end road bribery.

Speaking at State House, Nairobi, while receiving a report from the National Council on the Administration of Justice (NCAJ), the President expressed frustration over delays in implementing reforms already anchored in law.

“So I think we just must call it what it is. Why don’t we enforce the instant fines programme? Why haven’t we rolled out the cameras on our roads?” Ruto posed.

Under the new framework, cameras will be deployed in at least five to six major towns by April 2026 and integrated into an automated instant fines system.

Offenders will receive penalties directly on their mobile phones, eliminating physical police stops and court appearances for minor offences.

“The cameras will provide foolproof evidence. When you commit the offence, you will receive a fine on your phone instantly. We do not need to argue with offenders,” the President said.

He argued that lengthy court processes have incentivised bribery. “The reason why it is easy to pay a bribe rather than go to court is because it takes so long to pay a legitimate fine. We must make it much more painful to pay the bribe and much more easy to pay the legal fine,” he added.

The reforms come against alarming road safety statistics. In 2025, Kenya recorded 5,009 road deaths – 261 more than in 2024. Road crashes cost the economy an estimated Ksh 450 billion annually, equivalent to about five per cent of the country’s Gross Domestic Product.

Chief Justice Martha Koome, who presented the report, supported moving minor traffic offences from the criminal justice system to administrative handling, alongside the introduction of a demerit point system for driving licences.

Beyond digital enforcement, President Ruto directed the fast-tracking of a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model for motor vehicle inspection, questioning why the State should spend Ksh 12 billion on inspection centres when private investors are ready to finance and operate them.

“Why are we looking for Sh12 billion to inspect vehicles using government money when the private sector can do it and give us revenue?” he asked, noting that proper inspection combined with automated enforcement could cut road carnage by up to 70 per cent.

Additional reforms include deployment of body-worn cameras for traffic officers, adoption of “safety by design” principles in road construction, expansion of pedestrian walkways and dual carriageways, and installation of digital fatigue monitoring systems for commercial vehicles.

“We cannot, and we will not, accept the continued loss of Kenyan lives on our roads,” Ruto declared, signalling that road safety reforms are shifting from pilot initiatives to full national transformation.