Ruto Promises to Allow Miguna back in the Country if he Becomes President

Deputy President William Ruto has promised to allow exiled Kenyan lawyer Miguna Miguna back into the country if he forms the next government.
Ruto who was speaking during an interview with Voice of America (VOA) stated that his government would allow the controversial lawyer into the country upon which he would be charged if he broke any law.
“We will bring back Miguna Miguna in the country within the shortest time possible when I become President,”
“This is because he’s Kenyan and even if he has committed a crime, our country has laws in place. I don’t see any need for having refugees from other countries while our very own is a refugee in another country,” the second in command stated.
DP Ruto’s comments came after the Voice of America (VOA) asked him to comment on the dramatic deportation of vocal lawyer Miguna Miguna.
Miguna Miguna was deported back in February 2018 after being involved in ODM leader Raila Odinga’s swearing-in as the people’s president, a move that was termed as treasonous.
The Canada-based lawyer has filed several court cases but the government has been adamant to follow the orders.