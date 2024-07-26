Ruto Promises To Support Aisha Jumwa Despite Leaving Her Out of Cabinet

President William Ruto on Friday, July 26 promised to support former Gender CS Aisha Jumwa despite failing to nominate her to cabinet.

Speaking in Kilifi County, Ruto described Jumwa as a powerful lady while assuring her he would not leave her in the cold.

The Head of State hailed the former CS as a capable leader whose role in his administration was instrumental in moving the country forward.

“I want to assure you that I will make arrangements for my sister Aisha Jumwa. I will make sure that she participates in the government’s business because she is a strong woman who has stood with me and I will stand with her,” President Ruto stated.

Jumwa, who joined President Ruto at the event, thanked him for giving her the opportunity to serve in the Cabinet.

The former Gender and Culture CS similarly lauded Ruto for nominating Joho and Salim Mvurywa to serve in the new cabinet.

“I want to take this opportunity to thank President William Ruto for giving me an opportunity to be a Cabinet Secretary in his government. It was a great honour. I trust the president. I thank him for nominating Hassan Joho and Salim Mvurya in his new cabinet. I am satisfied,” Jumwa stated.

The former Malindi MP who is one of President Ruto’s ardent supporters in the Coast region was among the 10 former CSs who were replaced.

On Saturday, July 20, 2024, Jumwa was heckled when addressing residents of Kilifi County after hinting at a return to the Cabinet, after being dismissed by President Ruto.

She received hostile feedback after she declared that she was at peace with President Ruto’s decision to relieve her of her duties and that she was open to making a comeback if called upon to do so.

