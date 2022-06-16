Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Politics

Ruto Questions Raila Odinga’s German Degree

By

Published

FB IMG 16529652888260666

Deputy president William Ruto

Kenya Kwanza Presidential candidate William Ruto has questioned Azimio La Umoja-One Kenya Alliance Presidential Candidate Raila Odinga’s academic qualifications. 

DP Ruto attacked Raila Odinga while defending Kenya Kwanza Alliance Nairobi gubernatorial candidate Johnson Sakaja, claiming that “the deep state” was attempting to obstruct the outgoing city senator.

“Stop the pretense! Let IEBC perform its mandate. Sakaja will be on the ballot,” said DP Ruto.

The DP asked the Jubilee government to leave alone Senator Sakaja, arguing that he is a well-educated hustler who lives in the city and has all of his academic documents.

“The deep state and system are making calls all over including the Uganda Statehouse wanting to stop Sakaja from being Nairobi Governor. I am telling you Jubilee leaders, leave alone Sakaja, he has enough certificates. If there is someone with questionable certificates, it is the Azimio Presidential candidate,” said DP Ruto.

“Where did he school, what, with who, who taught him? You cannot answer all that yet you are telling us he has a degree.” The UDA leader added.

Ruto was speaking in Nyakoria in West Mugirango in Nyamira County while in the company of Kenya Kwanza Alliance leaders including Musalia Mudavadi and Moses Wetangula. 

Dr. Ruto, who began his Gusii tour on Thursday at Manga, Borabu constituency in Nyamira County, promised that members of the gusii community will not be forgotten in his “2022 government.”

“This new government which we are creating, I will ensure members of the Gusii community are given priority. Do not worry. Who do you think brought in Dr Matiang’i and the solicitor General Ken Ogeto in Government? He posed.

Ruto’s visit to Manga appears to be calculated in order to sway Borabu locals away from the Interior CS and, by extension, the Azimio La Umoja-Kenya One Alliance.

DP Ruto has been at odds with the CS, who has encouraged Borabu locals to reject all of President Kenyatta’s projects and send them home with the president, who is slated to step down after the August General Election.

The Deputy President and the Chief of Staff have been at odds since Dr. Matiang’i was assigned to manage the coordination of government programs.

Also Read: Why President Uhuru’s Hand in Azimio is Giving Ruto Camp Sleepless Nights

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019
kdfarmy kdfarmy

News

REVEALED: The Exact KDF And Army Officers Salaries In Kenya In 2020

(KDRTV) – As a member of the commonwealth nations, Kenya has an almost identical military structure to that of the British Army. Today we...

September 6, 2020