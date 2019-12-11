Ruto Raids NASA, Poaches Another Key Political Kingpin

It seems Deputy President William Ruto’s march to Statehouse in 2022 is unstoppable. Ruto has raided the NASA coalition and recruited former Machakos Senator Johnstone Muthama.

Muthama, who was at one time one of Raila Odinga and Kalonzo Musyoka key liutenants in both the 2013 and 2017 General Elections has told a local daily that Ruto is the best-suited person to lead this country in 2022. He also announced that he will vie for a political post in 2022.

Ex-Machakos Senator Johnson Muthama says DP William Ruto best suited to lead the country in 2022, announces political comeback in the next general election. https://t.co/1CKwYr1Apu pic.twitter.com/Cp4zL9yzEx — Citizen TV Kenya (@citizentvkenya) December 11, 2019

The former lawmaker refused to confirm or deny if he has joined Tanga Tanga movement when reached to by a local blog.

He has deep pockets and is believed to have been among the key financiers of the Raila-Kalonzo campaigns in the past two general elections.

Muthama refused to defend the Machakos Senatorial seat in the 2017 General Elections after disagreeing with the Wiper Party over nominations. He is believed to be eying the Machakos Gubernatorial post after acquiring a degree. Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua will retire after serving his two terms as stipulated in the law.

Kenyans believe Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka is using Muthama to test the waters ahead of a possible coalition with Ruti.

This is plain simple.

Kalonzo Musyoka and other Ukambani leaders have been bought by William Ruto. They're just using Johnson Muthama to test waters. https://t.co/o25k3yzpMf — THE INCREDIBLY TERRIBLE! (@allen_arnold) December 11, 2019

Muthama just announce his support for the Deputy president and his comeback to politics

Muthama is kalonzo's spokesperson ukambani is slowly turning into hurstle nation

Dr. Alfred the self proclaimed Kamba elder where are you — Bett Gideon (@BettGideon4) December 11, 2019

It looks like Kamba elders Kalonzo Musyoka and Johnson Muthama are banking on William Ruto to rescue their fading careers. I'm amazed at how both are running for a share from WSR. We will soon unriddle the riddle. I'm pretty sure Ruto has enough to buy nonstarters and mpigs. 🙄🤔 pic.twitter.com/gSN1QP9gZ1 — Gideon Sifuna (@GiddySifuna) December 11, 2019

Tanga Tanga blogger Dennis Itumbi has sensationally asked the DCI to start investigations against Sonko because he is now supporting Ruto.

The Tanga Tanga group believes that the DCI is frustrating anyone associated with the DP. Currently, Governors Ferdinand Waititu (Kiambu) and Moses Lenolkulal (Samburu) have both been barred from office over corruption charges. The two are Ruto’s foot soldiers. Nandi Senator Samson Cherargei and Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro have also been arrested in recent times.