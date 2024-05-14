Ruto Re-establishes Deputy State House Comptroller Role, Appoints Mudavadi’s Ally

President William Ruto has appointed former ANC Secretary General Simon Mwangi Gikuru as the Deputy Comptroller of State House.

State House Chief of Staff and Head of Public Service Felix Koskei in a statement on Tuesday said President Ruto re-established the role with the approval of the Public Service Commission.

“His Excellency the President has with the approval of the Public Service Commission, re-established the position of Deputy Comptroller of State House and appointed Mr. Simon Mwangi Kamau- Gikuru to the role,” Koskei state.

Gikuru is an Advocate of the High Court of Kenya with over a decade of experience in law, management, strategic planning, policy formulation, financial administration, consultancy, logistics, and conflict resolution.

He is the immediate former Secretary General of the Amani National Congress Party and has previously worked as a Managing Associate at Chege Kamau & Company Advocates and the Group Managing Director of Amoo Holdings International Limited, a regional logistics firm that had operations in Kenya, Uganda, South Sudan, Tanzania, and DRC.

The Incoming Deputy Comptroller, State House holds a Master of Law (LL.M) degree from the University of Nairobi, a postgraduate diploma in law from the Kenya School of Law and a Bachelor of Laws (LL.B) degree from Makerere University, Uganda.

He has also undertaken postgraduate training in Global Entrepreneurship and Innovation at the internationally acclaimed Manning School of Business, University of Massachusetts.

Koskei mentioned that President Ruto is confident that the appointment of Gikuru will contribute enormously towards the realization of our shared aspirations for a fair, just, and equitable nation with shared prosperity for all, as espoused in the Bottom-Up Economic Transformation Agenda (BETA).

