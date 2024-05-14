Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Politics

Ruto Re-establishes Deputy State House Comptroller Role, Appoints Mudavadi’s Ally

By

Published

FotoJet (13)

President William Ruto has appointed former ANC Secretary General Simon Mwangi Gikuru as the Deputy Comptroller of State House.

State House Chief of Staff and Head of Public Service Felix Koskei in a statement on Tuesday said President Ruto re-established the role with the approval of the Public Service Commission.

“His Excellency the President has with the approval of the Public Service Commission, re-established the position of Deputy Comptroller of State House and appointed Mr. Simon Mwangi Kamau- Gikuru to the role,” Koskei state.

Gikuru is an Advocate of the High Court of Kenya with over a decade of experience in law, management, strategic planning, policy formulation, financial administration, consultancy, logistics, and conflict resolution.

He is the immediate former Secretary General of the Amani National Congress Party and has previously worked as a Managing Associate at Chege Kamau & Company Advocates and the Group Managing Director of Amoo Holdings International Limited, a regional logistics firm that had operations in Kenya, Uganda, South Sudan, Tanzania, and DRC.

screenshot

The Incoming Deputy Comptroller, State House holds a Master of Law (LL.M) degree from the University of Nairobi, a postgraduate diploma in law from the Kenya School of Law and a Bachelor of Laws (LL.B) degree from Makerere University, Uganda.

He has also undertaken postgraduate training in Global Entrepreneurship and Innovation at the internationally acclaimed Manning School of Business, University of Massachusetts.

Koskei mentioned that President Ruto is confident that the appointment of Gikuru will contribute enormously towards the realization of our shared aspirations for a fair, just, and equitable nation with shared prosperity for all, as espoused in the Bottom-Up Economic Transformation Agenda (BETA).

Also Read: President Ruto Appoints Outgoing Kenyan Ambassador To US Lazarus Amayo To New Role

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:, , ,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
kdfarmy kdfarmy

News

REVEALED: The Exact KDF And Army Officers Salaries In Kenya In 2020

(KDRTV) – As a member of the commonwealth nations, Kenya has an almost identical military structure to that of the British Army. Today we...

September 6, 2020