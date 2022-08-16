Connect with us

Politics

Ruto Reveals Details of His Phonecall Conversation With Raila Before Being Announced as President Elect

By

Published

20220816 081056

The President elect Dr. William Ruto has revealed that he spoke with Azimio candidate Raila Odinga, before he was declared the winner of the August 9 General Election by IEBC Chairman Wafula Chebukati.

While speaking to the media at the Bomas of Kenya, William Ruto stated  that he had called Raila in early Monday morning and discussed how they would move the nation ahead.

“Maybe I should disclose that this morning I called my opponent, Raila Odinga and we agreed regardless of the outcome of the elections, we should have a conversation,” Ruto stated

“He had offered in his statement in Kasarani that he would be available for a handshake and I said that I will be available for us to have a cup of tea because there are areas we can agree on moving the country forward,” he added.

Ruto reaffirmed his earlier sentiments that he didn’t believe in the handshake, citing the problems he had in his administration under President Uhuru Kenyatta.

“In the context of those of us who will be running the executive, I am sure my competitor and his team will take up their role  as the opposition, so that we can see how we can move the country,” the president-elect affirmed.

The departing second in command made it clear that he supported a government that is free to carry out its duties without interference.

He did, however, add that his administration would be inclusive and would provide for all Kenyans, despite their political views.

He acknowledged that he had not spoken to President Uhuru, but he insisted that they will eventually meet.

“I am sure at some point this evening or tomorrow we will have a conversation. I am the president-elect and there has to be a transition. In that transition there will be a conversation,” Ruto affirmed.

Also Read: William Ruto Makes History After Winning Presidency on the First Attempt 

