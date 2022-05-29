Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Politics

Ruto Vows To Buy 75,000 Acre Kenyatta Family Land In Narok, Reveals Who Will Occupy It 

By

Published

Uhuru Ruto 1170x752 1

Kenya Kwanza presidential aspirant William Ruto has promised to buy the controversial Kedong Ranch and give it back to the Maasai community.

While campaigning across the Narok region on Saturday, May 28th, the DP announced that, if elected, his government would acquire the 75,000-acre Kedong Ranch and Rose farm in Narok County, both of which are claimed by the locals.

Kedong Ranch is privately held, and some members of the Kenyatta family are said to be among the 23 owners of Kedong Firm Ltd., the ranch’s parent company.

In his speech, William Ruto said that the land dispute between the two companies and the residents had dragged on for too long, and that he was prepared to resolve it once and for all upon assuming power.

“The issue that is remaining is the Rose Farm and Kedong Ranch. We need to finish it the way we solved the Mau land issue so that the locals can be given the land’s ownership and the Government will pay,” he stated. 

William Ruto’s sentiments were echoed by Kilifi Governor Amason Kingi and Garissa Town MP Aden Duale. 

Duale said that the DP was the only Presidential candidate with a practical answer to the land dispute that had plagued the town since independence.

“The solution to the land question since independence – will be solved by a Kenya Kwanza Government under the leadership of William Samoei Ruto,” he said. 

Amason Kingi on the other hand objected to the manner in which Azimio la Umoja, led by former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, intended to manage land-related issues. 

“If Ruto can give a solution on land in the Coast, can he be defeated in Kedong? When you tell Azimio you have land problems, they only have one solution. They will tell you that they will take one of you and make them a Cabinet Secretary of Lands,” stated Kingi.

Also Read: Little Known Details of DP Ruto’s Biological Father Daniel Cheruiyot

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019
kdfarmy kdfarmy

News

REVEALED: The Exact KDF And Army Officers Salaries In Kenya In 2020

(KDRTV) – As a member of the commonwealth nations, Kenya has an almost identical military structure to that of the British Army. Today we...

September 6, 2020