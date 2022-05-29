Ruto Vows To Buy 75,000 Acre Kenyatta Family Land In Narok, Reveals Who Will Occupy It 

Kenya Kwanza presidential aspirant William Ruto has promised to buy the controversial Kedong Ranch and give it back to the Maasai community.

While campaigning across the Narok region on Saturday, May 28th, the DP announced that, if elected, his government would acquire the 75,000-acre Kedong Ranch and Rose farm in Narok County, both of which are claimed by the locals.

Kedong Ranch is privately held, and some members of the Kenyatta family are said to be among the 23 owners of Kedong Firm Ltd., the ranch’s parent company.

In his speech, William Ruto said that the land dispute between the two companies and the residents had dragged on for too long, and that he was prepared to resolve it once and for all upon assuming power.

“The issue that is remaining is the Rose Farm and Kedong Ranch. We need to finish it the way we solved the Mau land issue so that the locals can be given the land’s ownership and the Government will pay,” he stated.

William Ruto’s sentiments were echoed by Kilifi Governor Amason Kingi and Garissa Town MP Aden Duale.

Duale said that the DP was the only Presidential candidate with a practical answer to the land dispute that had plagued the town since independence.

“The solution to the land question since independence – will be solved by a Kenya Kwanza Government under the leadership of William Samoei Ruto,” he said.

Amason Kingi on the other hand objected to the manner in which Azimio la Umoja, led by former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, intended to manage land-related issues.

“If Ruto can give a solution on land in the Coast, can he be defeated in Kedong? When you tell Azimio you have land problems, they only have one solution. They will tell you that they will take one of you and make them a Cabinet Secretary of Lands,” stated Kingi.

