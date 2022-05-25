Ruto Warned Against Gachagua, Told What He Might Do To Him On August 9

Sibling rivalry inside Kenya Kwanza has erupted, with predictions that Rigathi Gachagua, might cost the coalition dearly in the August 9 elections.

Speaking on May 25, Nyandarua gubernatorial aspirant Kirika Mwangi told the media that Gachagua was overly enthusiastic about his candidacy, and that his antics were weakening the DP’s power in the Mt Kenya region.

By urging people to embrace the six-piece voting pattern, the Kenya Kwanza legislator accused Gachagua of marginalizing affiliate parties.

He mentioned an instance in which he was almost denied the opportunity to speak at a Ruto event, adding that the DP was forced to intervene in order for him to be given the microphone.

“When I was invited to speak by the DP during the Nyandarua economic forum, there was a team that was refusing to hand over the microphone. There is a team who was inciting the DP not to give me the microphone.

“It is Gachagua who has been overly excited and that excitement may not assist the Deputy President in his campaigns around the Mt Kenya region,” he stated.

Kirika advised Gachagua not to be too certain of the Mt Kenya vote noting that they are facing tough competition from the Azimio la Umoja One Kenya coalition party.

“Let him cool down because he thinks we have already won. It is still a journey as we have close to 70 days to the elections and many voters will cross the bridge before then. Let him assist the DP in looking for votes without discrimination. We need all the votes,” he stated.

