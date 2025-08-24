Saboti MP Caleb Amisi Funds ‘Anointed’ Handkerchiefs to Expose Graft in State House and Parliament

A group of prominent Members of Parliament, led by Saboti MP Caleb Amisi, contributed over Ksh100,000 to Pastor Peter Manyuru’s Jesus Teaching Ministry (JTM) to procure “anointed handkerchiefs” on Sunday, August 24, 2025. These consecrated cloths are intended for distribution to State House, Parliament, and the Judiciary, with the stated aim of exposing and eradicating rampant corruption within these key government institutions.

The initiative, framed by some as a satirical yet desperate attempt to address Kenya’s deep-seated corruption crisis, unfolded during a Sunday service at JTM. Legislators, including Embakasi East MP Babu Owino and Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna, endorsed the unconventional proposal, with Gathoni Wamuchomba, recently suspended from the August House, also contributing to the fund.

Saboti MP Caleb Amisi, a key proponent of the plan, personally contributed Ksh100,000, stating that the funds would ensure the supply of these special handkerchiefs to all 349 elected and nominated Members of Parliament, including the Speaker. Additionally, 10,000 pieces are allocated for State House, 67 for the Senate, and 300 for the Judiciary.

Amisi articulated the rationale behind this spiritual approach to governance, stating, “I have given Ksh100,000 to you, apostle, so that you can buy anointed handkerchiefs with that money and make sure that you supply the Judiciary, State House, and Parliament so that anybody involved in the vice can succumb to the powers of this piece of cloth.”

According to the Jesus Teaching Ministry, these “anointed handkerchiefs” possess extraordinary powers. When waved, they are believed to expose individuals engaged in “dark practices,” causing culprits to “tremble, confess, and disclose their corrupt dealings.” Eyewitness accounts from the Sunday service describe congregants confessing to “dark acts,” including witchcraft, when the white-labeled cloths were waved.

Amisi defended the decision, emphasizing the dire state of corruption in the country. “We are returning it to God. We do not know who is who because everyone is blaming each other over the scourge,” he explained. He further added, “We have a towel for corruption in this country. We are distributing these to expose who the engineer, the architect, the contractor, and the chief surveyor of the same area. It is the same people singing to us about corruption while being part of it.”

The peculiar development comes on the heels of President William Ruto’s stern warning to lawmakers regarding widespread bribery allegations. Just last week, during a joint parliamentary group meeting, President Ruto reportedly “read the riot act” to MPs, particularly those at the committee level, who have been accused of demanding bribes to influence legislative outcomes. The President vowed to apprehend and prosecute all leaders found soliciting or receiving bribes for their legislative duties.

The move by these MPs, therefore, can be seen as a response to the surging pressure to address corruption. While some view it as a genuine, albeit unorthodox, attempt to invoke divine intervention, others perceive it as a symbolic gesture, or even a sarcastic commentary, on the perceived ineffectiveness of conventional anti-corruption measures.