Sakaja Clashes With Gachagua After Wakulima Market Demos

Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja on Thursday clashed with Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua following the Wakulima market protests.

Traders in Wakulima market on Thursday morning staged protests against the county’s move to relocate them to Kangundo Road Market.

They also said that the eviction notice had been given at short notice and that leaving the Wakulima market would leave them jobless.

Gachagua in a statement after the protests asked Sakaja to consider having a sitting with the leadership of the market to agree on resolving the issues.

“My younger brother Governor Johnson Sakaja, traders from Wakulima Market in Nairobi County, have called me and reminded me of the undertaking you and I jointly gave them in July 2022 as I campaigned for you in Muthurwa.

“We gave a commitment that our Administration will never disrupt their lives or undermine their economic activities. Our Constitution provides for public participation before any major decisions that have a serious impact on the welfare of our citizens, are taken,” said Gachagua.

The DP acknowledged that the traders deserved a chance to be heard, as they had put their trust in the governor by voting for him.

“Kindly, do consider having a sitting with the leadership of the market to agree on whatever changes your Government desires without adversely affecting their livelihoods. These traders gave you their trust and vote, and it is only fair you give them an ear,” he added.

Sakaja in a response to the Deputy President said that Gachagua should have addressed him via a call instead of attempting to reach him via social media.

“My elder brother H.E Rigathi Gachagua, You have my number,” the Nairobi County boss wrote on social media.

In this article:
