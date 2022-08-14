Sakaja Sends Message to William Ruto Momemts After Being Announced the New Nairobi Governor

Nairobi Governor-elect Johnson Sakaja has sent a heartfelt message to Deputy President William Ruto minutes after trouncing his Azimio la Umoja opponent Polycarp Igathe.

Speaking on Sunday after receiving his certificate for the position at Kasarani, Sakaja, who ran on a UDA ticket, praised the UDA presidential candidate for believing in him.

The outgoing Nairobi senator alleged that many people did not want him to be on the ballot and he has been experiencing restless nights.

“I really want to thank my party leader William Ruto. H.E. William Ruto, I want to thank you. It has not been an easy journey. Many did not want me to be on the ballot. Leave alone the ballot, the last five days have been having sleepless nights because of many things,” Sakaja. He stated

“I want to thank my main opponent Polycarp Igathe, who is a friend and a man I respect. He held true to what we believe in, ‘siasa safi’. That politics is not enmity,” Sakaja added.

The newly-elected governor of Nairobi praised the citizens of Nairobi for the opportunity to serve them, saying that he will disprove his rivals by working hard for them.

The Nairobi County Returning Albert Gogo stated on Sunday morning that Sakaja received 699,392 votes compared to Igathe’s 575,516 votes.

Igathe has so far conceded defeat and congratulated Sakaja for his win.

” I accept the decision of the people of Nairobi and thank all our supporters. The Governor of Nairobi is His Excellency Johnson Sakaja. Congratulations! God bless Kenya.” Igathe wrote on his social media platforms.

In the Nairobi Senate and Women Rep race, Azimio’s Edwin Sifuna and Esther Passaris emerged victorious getting 716,876 and 698,929 votes respectively.

