Senator Karungo Wa Thang’wa Refutes Ichung’wah’s Claims Attending Meeting on Cabinet Appointment

Kiambu Senator Karungo Thang’wa has dismissed Kikuyu MP Kimani Ichung’wah’s claims that President William Ruto consulted MPs from Kiambu County before he appointed the new Agriculture Cabinet Secretary.

In an update via his X handle, Thang’wa said it is misleading for Ichung’wah to claim that legislators from the county were involved.

“As an MP representing Kiambu County as their Senator, I want to clarify that I was not consulted in the selection of the new Cabinet Secretary from our county, nor was I invited to participate in that process.

“It is misleading for the Kikuyu MP to suggest that all Kiambu MPs were involved. If I had been consulted, I would not have proposed the current CS for Agriculture, as I am not familiar with him,” read the statement in part.

The Kiambu Senator went on to say that had he been consulted on the Cabinet appointments, he would have settled on a political heavyweight like the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM).

“While ODM put forward notable names such as Joho, Oparanya, Bandi, and Wandayi, I could have recommended prominent figures from Kiambu, including Moses Kuria, Kabogo, Waititu, Nyoro, Maara, Waikenda, Jungle, Wakanyi etc,” Thang’wa added.

Andrew og image

CS Andrew Karanja

On Tuesday in Kikuyu, Ichung’wah claimed that President Ruto consulted Mt. Kenya MPs extensively before he nominated CS Andrew Karanja.

“When President Ruto was making his new Cabinet, he called us MPs from Kiambu and asked us to go and find someone for the docket of Agriculture. All of us MPs from Kiambu went to look for Dr. Karanja and we gave him to Ruto and he made him a minister,” Ichungwah remarked.

Also Read: Malalah Blames Ichung’wah, Mbarire For His Removal As UDA SG

