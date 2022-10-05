Senator Ledama Worries Over Ruto’s Parliament Visit, Opines What He Might Be Up To

Narok Senator Ledama Ole Kina has alleged that President William Ruto is trying to bring a parliamentary system of government.

In a statement on social media on Wednesday October 5, the controversial senator raised concern over William Ruto’s surprise visit to Parliament.

“I strongly believe that the President of Kenya William Ruto wants a parliamentary system of Government. Why is he in Parliament right now? Let’s just implement BBI and change this thing once and for all,” he stated.

The President was on Wednesday seen in Parliament with his new Aide-de-Camp, Colonel Fabian Lengusuranga. It’s not yet clear on why the Head Of State made a visit to Parliament.

This is President Ruto’s second visit to Parliament in less than a week.

Ruto had on Thursday last week presided over the opening of the 13th parliament and made his maiden speech in the session that involved the two houses.

In the Speech the Head of State asked members of parliament to have a legislation that will see Cabinet Secretaries appear before the houses regularly to answer questions about their docket.

“I ask Parliament to consider a mechanism in the Standing Orders to facilitate Cabinet Secretaries articulate government agenda, explain policy and answer questions on the floor of the House to enhance executive accountability to the people of Kenya through their elected representatives.” He said.

Ruto’s latest visit to Parliament comes after a tense debate in the National Assembly on Tuesday, October 4, over which coalition should take over the majority leadership in the House.

Both the president’s Kenya Kwanza Alliance and Raila Odinga’s Azimio la Umoja had previously submitted the names of candidates for majority positions.

The session was presided over by National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetangula stated that the decision will be issued on Thursday, October 5.

