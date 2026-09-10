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Politics

Senator Omtatah Suspended for 3 Sittings Over Remarks on President Ruto

Ezra Nyakundi

Published

Busia Senator Okiya Omtatah has been suspended from the Senate for three sittings after refusing to withdraw his remarks on President William Ruto.

Omtatah was given the suspension on Thursday, September 10, following a tense exchange with Senate Speaker Amason Kingi.

Speaker Kingi had directed Omtatah to withdraw his remarks describing the President as “yapping” during a roadside declaration.

However, Omtatah maintained that the word was not unparliamentary and defended it as an acceptable description of a particular form of political communication.

“I rise to address this House on the requirement you have placed upon me to withdraw my statement regarding the President’s recent roadside declaration. I wish to do so not out of defiance but out of deep respect for this House and the integrity of our parliamentary language.

“The term I used was not unparliamentary. The statement in question was my observation that the President was yapping when he made a roadside declaration. Yapping is not unparliamentary,” he stated.

Speaker Kingi interrupted Omtatah and directed the Busia Senator to withdraw the remarks and apologise during the session.

Defiant Omtatah defended his choice of words by invoking parliamentary precedent from Westminster.

The Senate Speaker then directed Senator Omtatah to leave the chamber for three sitting days.

“I order you to leave the chamber for three consecutive sitting days. You may leave now,” Speaker Kingi said.

As the confrontation escalated, Kingi warned Omtatah against defying the order, saying he could be forced to call in the Sergeant-at-Arms to remove him from the chamber.

“Don’t make me direct the Sergeant-at-Arms to come for you, because then that will amount to 90 days. Kindly leave the chamber,” Kingi added.

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