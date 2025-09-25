Senator Tom Ojienda: ODM will support President William Ruto for Presidency in 2027

Kisumu Senator Tom Ojienda has confidently declared that the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) will throw its weight behind President William Ruto’s re-election bid in 2027. This statement, made during a Thursday interview on Citizen TV’s Daybreak program, comes despite the ODM party not having officially formalized such a plan.

Senator Ojienda’s declaration is rooted in a “ten-point agenda” reportedly established between ODM and Ruto’s United Democratic Alliance (UDA), alongside the inclusion of key Raila Odinga allies within the current government. “I am confident that in the end, Raila Odinga will back what is best for President William Ruto. We will build a broader coalition that guarantees him a second term,” Ojienda stated.

However, the political future of Raila Odinga, a five-time presidential contender, remains shrouded in uncertainty. While Ojienda speaks of an ODM endorsement for Ruto, Odinga himself has remained non-committal about his 2027 plans, hinting at a potential candidate but urging party members to await an official announcement. This ambiguity is reflected in a recent poll by Trends and Insights for Africa (TIFA) Research, which reveals a deeply divided Kenyan public regarding Odinga’s next move.

The TIFA study, compiled between August and September 2025, indicates that approximately three out of ten Kenyans believe Odinga will support President Ruto’s re-election in 2027. Conversely, a significant 23 percent still view Odinga as the quintessential face of the opposition and desire him to contest the 2027 race. Another 17 percent suggest Odinga should rejoin the opposition but support a different candidate, while 14 percent anticipate his retirement from active politics altogether.

“Kenyans are divided on Raila’s political future. While a majority expect him to align with Ruto, nearly half still see him anchoring the opposition – either directly or indirectly,” TIFA noted, indicating the crossroads at which Odinga’s political brand currently stands. The report further highlighted that Odinga’s long-standing identity as the opposition leader is now uncertain, lacking clear direction.

In terms of party popularity, UDA currently leads with 16 percent, followed by ODM at 13 percent, and DCP at 9 percent. The concept of a broad-based government finds strongest support in Northern Kenya (61%) and Central Rift Valley (45%), but significantly less in Mt Kenya (11%) and Lower Eastern regions (17%).

Adding to the complexity, public confidence in the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) is alarmingly low, with 48 percent of Kenyans expressing no confidence due to concerns about political interference, lack of trust, and corruption. Only 18 percent expressed confidence in the commission ahead of the 2027 polls.

Odinga’s ultimate decision will undoubtedly be a pivotal moment, determining not only his own legacy but also the trajectory of the 2027 general elections.